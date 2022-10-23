Georgia football’s win over Oregon continues to look impressive

The Georgia Bulldogs dominated Oregon, 49-3, to open the 2022 college football season. Georgia’s blow out win over quarterback Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks looks even more impressive after Week 8.

Oregon (6-1) has the best record in the Pac-12. The Ducks just handily defeated previously undefeated the UCLA Bruins, 45-30. Oregon has solid wins over Washington State, BYU, and now UCLA.

Bo Nix and the Ducks have scored over 40 points in every game since the season-opener. The Ducks still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff, but they probably have to win out. Oregon’s toughest remaining regular season game is at home against Utah.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has looked impressive since Week 1. Ben Lonergan/The Register Guard

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs would get picked for the CFP over Oregon if both teams have only one loss at the end of the season. Georgia (7-0) had a bye week in Week 8 ahead of its Oct. 29 game against Florida.

Additionally, Georgia has a challenging game at home against Tennessee at home on Nov. 5. If Georgia loses to Tennessee, who is undefeated, and the Volunteers win out, then the Bulldogs would still have a chance to make the CFP with an 11-1 record. However, Georgia would need some help.

Thanks to the season-opening win over Oregon, it is likely that an 11-1 version of the Bulldogs would get selected into the CFP over any Pac-12 team (USC could sneak in if they win out).

