Georgia football wide receiver arrested for reckless driving

A Georgia football wide receiver was arrested early Saturday on two driving-related charges.

Freshman Sacovie White was charged with reckless driving and “one way roadway,” for driving the wrong way on a road after being stopped by Athens-Clarke County Police.

He was booked into the Clarke County Jail at 3:04 a.m. Saturday and released an hour later on bonds totaling $26, according to the online booking report for the Clarke County Jail.

White is the second Georgia football player arrested in the last two months in Athens on reckless driving charges.

Running back Trevor Etienne was also charged with DUI alcohol and failure to maintain lane in an incident on March 24. He could be suspended for the season opener against Clemson for the DUI under athletic department policies. Police said Etienne was traveling from 80 to 90 miles per hour on a 50 MPH road.

White caught a 26-yard touchdown in Georgia’s G-Day spring game last month when he had two catches for 29 yards and returned a kickoff for 21 yards.

White, a three-star signee, enrolled early from Cass High in Cartersville.

He was back home but returned to campus to take part in Georgia’s “Scavenger Hunt,” recruiting weekend, according to Cass coach Steve Gates.

“It was a big weekend in Athens, a lot going on all over campus,” Gates said Sunday. “He made a mistake by turning down a one way road. What I’m proud of is that there was no drinking of speeding involved that I would have been disappointed in obviously. But a traffic violation that occurs on the regular, bet he won’t go down that road again.”

Georgia football players were arrested or cited for speeding or reckless driving more than a dozen times after the Jan. 15, 2023 crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandley LeCroy.

No further details were available Sunday on the incident involving White. Georgia did not respond Sunday morning when asked for comment.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football WR Sacovie White arrested for reckless driving