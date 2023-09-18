Georgia football Week 3 stock report: Run game shines

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs moved to 3-0 on the season after a gritty 24-14 comeback win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

This was our first chance to see the Bulldogs take on an SEC team and there were certainly some miscues and missed chances. Georgia trailed 14-3 at the half after untimely red zone mishaps and poor tackling gave the Gamecocks life.

The Bulldogs looked like an entirely new team in the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points en route to their 20th-straight win.

Which Dawgs stood out against South Carolina? Which players left something to be desired with their Week 3 performance?

Stock down: First half play

Georgia has been wildly inconsistent in the first half of games this season and that trend continued on Saturday.

As the quality of the competition increases, the margin for error decreases. The Bulldogs will have to clean their early effort up if they want to make another College Football Playoff run.

Stock up: Daijun Edwards

It seemed like Georgia was not getting the push up front that it has grown accustomed to through the first two weeks of the season. That was not the case versus the Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs finished with 189 yards on the ground with a 4.3 yards per carry average and three touchdowns. The real difference between the first two games and this matchup is the return of Daijun Edwards.

The senior tailback made his first appearance this season after battling back from an MCL sprain and looked like the best running back on the field.

Edwards finished with 118 yards on 20 carries (5.9 average) and a touchdown.

Highlights from Daijun EdwArds 118 yd 1 TD performance against South Carolina pic.twitter.com/z0mhwJSYSI — Back2Back 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) September 17, 2023

Stock up: Pass defense

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was making plays early against Georgia’s loaded secondary. The Bulldogs were missing starting safety Javon Bullard (ankle), and it looked like Rattler could do no wrong.

Something switched in the second half. That could be a testament to the Bulldogs’ front seven getting more pressure, but in the end, Georgia’s secondary made more plays in the second half and came away with two interceptions that put the game out of reach.

Dan Jackson covering a ton of field here for what likely amounts as the game-winning INT for Georgia 💪 pic.twitter.com/KFyNWxvzzT — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 16, 2023

Stock down: Peyton Woodring

We listed Peyton Woodring in our stock report last week after missing a 28-yard field goal against Ball State.

The true freshman missed two more attempts (28 yards, 43 yards) on Saturday. He is now 4-of-7 on the season.

Woodring was ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the 2023 recruiting class, per Kohl’s Kicking. He won the starting job over junior Jared Zirkel this offseason.

We could see Zirkel line up for an attempt sooner rather than later.

Stock up: WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Senior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was one of Carson Beck’s favorite targets on Saturday, finishing with six catches for 71 yards and a long reception of 32 yards.

With starting wideout Ladd McConkey’s status remaining in doubt (back), Rosemy-Jacksaint’s play is critical for Georgia’s passing game and he showed he is up for the task against the Gamecocks.

Stock up: CB Kamari Lassiter

Junior cornerback Kamari Lassiter was all over the field on Saturday. He recorded four stops, 2.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups in the game.

Head coach Kirby Smart has praised Lassiter for his physicality and that was on full display against the Gamecocks.

Georgia junior CB Kamari Lassiter kept drawing my attention against South Carolina Gamecocks couldn't get much going on his side of the field. Recognition here is impeccable, eyes are in the right place and he breaks on the ball before #9 can get a hand on him pic.twitter.com/Bb1QQ24AVd — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) September 18, 2023

Stock up: DB Tykee Smith

Senior defensive back Tykee Smith has been one of Georgia’s best defenders this season. The former All-American (West Virginia) is taking full advantage of his opportunities as a first-year starter at the ‘STAR’ position.

Smith recorded five stops, one pass breakup and this interception against South Carolina:

#UGA DB Tykee Smith continued his excellent start to the season with a 5 tackle, 1 INT and 1 PBU effort against South Carolina on Saturday. Been so active blowing up screens, undercutting routes and being an asset in the run game. pic.twitter.com/JkzRwSL4uD — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 18, 2023

The Dawgs will be back in Sanford Stadium this Saturday to take on UAB. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the game will air on ESPN2.

