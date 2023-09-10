Georgia football Week 2 stock report: Mews to the moon

Georgia prevailed at home against Ball State to extend the Bulldogs’ lengthy home winning streak. Georgia is 2-0 ahead of its SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Georgia dominated Ball State in the second quarter en route to a 45-3 home win. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and the offense were uneasy at times. The offense found its footing thanks to a Bulldog defense that forced three turnovers and a punt return for a touchdown.

What Georgia Bulldogs stood out against Ball State? What players left something to be desired with their Week 2 performances?

Stock down: backup quarterbacks

Online Athens

Both backup quarterbacks, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, had poor outings in the fourth quarter. Both players had limited action and could not get a first down.

Vandagriff overthrew a couple of his passes. Stockton took a sack on third down.

Stock down: tight end Brock Bowers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Bowers is human. He had a drop and finished the day with only one catch for three yards. Bowers will bounce back, but this game hurts his longshot Heisman hopes.

Don’t worry about Bowers. His overall stock remains quite high.

Stock up: running back Cash Jones

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia walk-on Cash Jones contniues to show that he deserves snaps. Jones finished the afternoon with four total touches for 36 yards. He scored a nice receiving touchdown.

Off the market? Safety Javon Bullard

Online Athens

Georgia star safety Javon Bullard suffered an ankle injury against Ball State. He was healthy enough to jog to the locker room, but he was seen wearing a walking boot in the second half.

Stock up: Georgia's opportunistic defense

Online Athens

Georgia’s starting defense looked great against Ball State. The Bulldogs recorded three interceptions in the second quarter, which powered a 31-0 quarter for the Dawgs. Georgia made the most of a couple of deflections that both ended up as interception. Importantly, the Georgia defense got off the field on third downs.

Holding steady: quarterback Carson Beck

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has another solid, but not spectacular game. The junior signal caller finished 23 of 32 for 283 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Beck and the Bulldog offense had an unsettled start to the game, but improved in the second quarter.

Stock down: kicker Peyton Woodring

Online Athens

True freshman kicker Peyton Woodring missed a 28-yard field goal, which is one you expect him to make. It was from a touch angle, but that’s college football. Woodring bounced back and made a 35-yard field goal. Woodring is 3-of-4 on field goal attempts this season.

Stock up: receiver Mekhi Mews

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia walk-on wide receiver Mekhi Mews was the star of Georgia’s 20th straight home win. Mews returned a punt for a touchdown, which was Georgia’s first since 2019. Mews opened the game with a long kick return, too.

The undersized wide receiver has outstanding quickness and showed a lot of juice after the catch against Ball State. Mews finished the game with three receptions for 27 yards and 158 total return yards.

Stock up: Chaz Chambliss' reaction time

Kick pick? Kick pick‼️ Don't see this every day 😅 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/kXtiI3CP92 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 9, 2023

Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss’ interception against Ball State may go down as Georgia’s craziest play of the season. You almost never see a football bounce like that.

