Georgia football: How to watch, listen and stream UGA vs UAB

Georgia football is set to kick off versus UAB this Saturday in the home opener. DawgNation will be packed in to a full-capacity Sanford Stadium for the first time since 2019.

Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to Georgia versus UAB.

Where, When?

Nov 18, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs players and fans react as the game enters the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 11 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Ga.

Watch

TV: ESPN 2

Listen

The Georgia cheerleaders pause during the national anthem before the game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) Blazers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA on September 16, 2006. The Bulldogs beat the Blazers 34-0. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Satellite Radio: XM 191 Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Jul 10, 2017; Hoover, AL, USA; A Southeastern Conference ESPN football helmet during SEC media days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Winfrey Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Des Williams #35 of the Georgia Bulldogs carries the ball during the game against the UAB Blazers on September 16, 2006 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs are undefeated in their brief history against the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Georgia has faced the UAB Blazers twice. Both meetings were in Athens. Georgia won in 2003 and 2006. The Blazers nearly pulled off the upset in 2003, when they fell 16-13 to Georgia. David Greene and company helped Georgia get off to a good start against UAB, but the Blazers stayed in the game. In 2006, Georgia won 34-0 against UAB. In Georgia’s last meeting with the Blazers, quarterback Matthew Stafford debuted as UGA’s starting quarterback. Stafford and Kregg Lumpkin ran for touchdowns in Georgia’s shutout win.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 94.3% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

Georgia QB Matthew Stafford ran for 18 yards and a TD during the game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) Blazers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA on September 16, 2006. The Bulldogs beat the Blazers 34-0. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

While star quarterback J.T. Daniels is dealing with a core injury and may sit this one out, Georgia's depth and shear talent will help the Bulldogs pickup the slack. Redshirt freshman Carson Beck is more than capable of stepping in and providing a steady hand under center. And Georgia's backfield is one of the best in the country, which is a great thing to have with a backup at quarterback. The Bulldogs' defense showed why they are one of the best in the country versus Clemson. I expect UGA will bring pressure early and often and unless UAB can get the ball out quickly, Blazer's quarterback Tyler Johnson will have a long Saturday in Athens. Dawgs win 42-7.

