Georgia football: How to watch, listen and stream UGA vs Clemson

It’s No. 5 Georgia versus No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte this Saturday night. It’s more than a top-five matchup for the season opener, though, it’s a chance for two programs at the top of the sport to make a statement.

Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the game this weekend.

Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 4 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ABC (ESPN)

Satellite Radio: XM 191 Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free)

Georgia and Clemson is a true rivalry. The schools’ close geographic proximity and frequent battles on the football field is why Georgia and Clemson are rivals. Additionally, Clemson wears orange, which is a color well-known to spike thoughts of hatred in the brains of Georgia Bulldog fans. UGA has won 42 of the 64 games in series history. Clemson only has 18 wins. The two programs have tied four games. Clemson dominated the series with seven straight wins in the 1900s, but Georgia has won the vast majority of their other contests against Clemson.

Georgia has a 31.1% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

These teams are at the absolute top of college football in terms of programs, facilities, talent and coaching. But what separates these two, in my eyes, is the line of scrimmage. Evenly matched teams are won at the line and Georgia has that advantage here. Dabo Swinney noted the size and talent of Bulldogs defensive front, while also saying that they will be playing multiple centers. He’s not even sure who will start yet. That’s interesting when you think of UGA’s preseason All-American Jordan Davis at nose and the three other probable NFL draft picks along that Bulldog defensive line. Offensively, Georgia is built well to handle Clemson’s strength at defensive tackle. Yes, Bryan Bresee is a monster but UGA’s line is as stout as any in the SEC with preseason All-Americans Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Sayler as anchors. Additionally, Georgia has John Fitzpatrick to help clip as a capable 6-foot-7 inline blocker at tight end. Georgia will assert its dominance on the line of scrimmage and that will be the difference. Bulldogs win 28-23.

