Georgia football walk-on RB enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs football walk-on running back Anthony Summey has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Summey is a redshirt sophomore and will have four remaining years of eligibility.

The 6-foot, 210-pound running back is from Ocean Township, New Jersey, and is looking for a larger role at his new home. The former St. Peter’s Preparatory High School star has not seen playing time during his career in Athens. He primarily serves as a scout team running back.

Summey has played in four career games at UGA. He recorded five carries for 16 yards in 2021. Summey played against UAB and Charleston Southern this season.

Summey came to the University of Georgia as a two-star recruit as a member of the class of 2019. Summey redshirted in 2019.

He played high school football at St. Peter’s Preparatory. Summey plays with a steady style, but lacks game-changing speed. Summey initially committed to the University of Georgia as a preferred walk-on.

Summey thanked Georgia coaches and announced he would be entering the transfer portal via Twitter

