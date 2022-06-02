Georgia football walk-on DB Jehlen Cannady announces transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Jehlen Cannady turned heads at the 2022 spring game. Cannady was disruptive and had tight coverage. He finished the contest with three tackles.

After that performance, it was not shocking when the redshirt sophomore elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Jehlen Cannady was able to be higher on the depth chart in spring practice than he would likely be in the fall, when Georgia’s full repertoire of class of 2022 defensive back recruits join the team.

Cannady played at Westside High School in Macon, Georgia, before coming to the University of Georgia as a preferred walk-on in 2020. He played in two games and recorded three tackles for the Bulldogs in 2021.

Still, he faced an uphill battle to earn playing time. Georgia had an all-time great recruiting class at the defensive back position in the class of 2022.

Now, Jehlen Cannady is transferring to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. He should be expected to compete for playing time right away at Tulsa. Cannady joins other recent Georgia walk-on players, like Hawaii’s Hugh Nelson, in transferring to a new school to get a full scholarship and more playing time opportunities.

Cannady announced his commitment to Tulsa via Twitter:

The Chances that we take to make it, You cant say you wouldnt make a statement if you ain been in this situation #GodsChild💙 pic.twitter.com/aHsuLbbYtP — Jèhlen “Hollywood” Cannady (@478JCann) June 1, 2022

