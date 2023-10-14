Georgia football vs. Vanderbilt: Live updates for Bulldogs vs. Commodores

NASHVILLE — Georgia football has an early noon ET kickoff Saturday at Vanderbilt’s FirstBank Stadium.

The No. 1 Bulldogs (6-0) are 31½ point favorites for the first game of a CBS doubleheader.

The Commodores (2-5) are on a five-game losing streak and are the SEC East’s only team without a conference win.

Georgia is coming off its best game of the season, a 51-13 rout of Kentucky.

This is the second noon ET kick for Georgia, which has had five other kickoff times.

“It'll be 8 o'clock pregame meal eastern time, 7 o'clock their time,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Steak and eggs, get ready to go play. We've done it before and we got do it again. We'll do some biorhythm prep the day before and try to get them up early on consecutive days and get them used to it. They're young and they can handle it."

Georgia has won the last two games against Vanderbilt 55-0 and 62-0 and four straight in Nashville since a 31-27 Commodore win in 2013 against a No. 15 Bulldog team.

“We believe if we have a better performance on our end,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said, “then obviously there will be things and moments in the game that we’ll be able to hopefully seize and capture to make it a tight game late and find a way to win that battle.”

--Check back here for updates pregame and during the game.

