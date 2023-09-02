Georgia football vs. UT Martin: Live updates from Sanford Stadium

Two-time defending national champion Georgia football opens it season Saturday at home against UT Martin.

It’s the first time the Bulldogs have kicked off their season in Sanford Stadium since 2018.

Georgia has started on the road (Vanderbilt in 2019, Arkansas in 2020) and at neutral sites (Charlotte vs. Clemson in 2021, Atlanta vs. Oregon 2022) the past four years. The last home opener was in 2018 against Austin Peay, a 45-0 win.

It’s the debut of Carson Beck as Georgia starting quarterback and the return of Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Sanford Stadium in a game available only on streaming on ESPN+/SEC Network +.

"We don't care who we play, we're just trying to win, trying to dominate," safety Javon Bullard said. "Whether that's UT Martin, New England Patriots, we want to win. That's how we go into every game."

