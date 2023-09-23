Georgia football vs. UAB: Live updates for Bulldogs vs. Blazers

Georgia football gets a full-fledged night game Saturday in Sanford Stadium against UAB.

The No. 1 Bulldogs will have their latest home kickoff of 7:30 p.m. since playing Mississippi State on Nov. 21, 2020.

“That does not happen very often so I know our fans will be electric and it will be a great atmosphere,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said.

UAB first-year coach Trent Dilfer has been to one SEC game—Ole Miss-Alabama--when his daughter was being recruited.

“An SEC football game at night is way better than a Super Bowl,” said the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback .”I’m personally really excited about going to get an SEC game at night.”

Georgia beat UAB 56-7 in 2001 when Stetson Bennett went 10 of 12 for 288 yards and 5 touchdowns including two to Brock Bowers.

The 3-0 Bulldogs are a 42-point favorite.

Check back here for updates pregame and during the game.

