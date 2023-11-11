Georgia football vs. Ole Miss: Live updates for Bulldogs vs. Rebels

Georgia football going up against Ole Miss isn’t a matchup that comes around very often.

At least under the SEC schedule that is changing after this season when divisions go away.

The No. 2 Bulldogs and No. 9 Rebels meet for the first time since 2016 on Saturday night.

It’s a marquee matchup for this college football weekend, the first top 10 showdown between the programs ever and only the fifth time they’ve played as ranked teams.

More: Georgia football vs. Ole Miss: Scouting report, prediction

More: Georgia football leader made 'one of biggest decisions of my life' while mourning teammate

It’s an important game for both teams as Georgia holds its Senior Night.

Many of the Bulldogs already have two national championship rings and are in the running for a third.

“I think it speaks for itself what they've been able to accomplish thus far, and they still have goals ahead they want to achieve,” coach Kirby Smart said.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin mentioned his team has a big challenge facing a team that’s won 42 of their last 43 games. He’s leaning into that.

“I kind of feel like nobody gives us a shot, which is good in a way sometimes,” Kiffin said. “What do you’ve got to lose if no one expects you to win?”

The weather will be worth watching after rain during the day. There’s a 41 percent chance of rain Saturday night at kickoff and decreasing during the game, according to the National Weather Service.

Check back here for updates before kickoff and during the game.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football vs. Ole Miss: Follow along for SEC top 10 showdown