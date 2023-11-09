Georgia football vs. Ole Miss: Scouting report, prediction

The toughest stretch of games for Georgia football this season continues Saturday when the CFP No. 2 Bulldogs go up against No. 9 Ole Miss with plenty at stake.

The Bulldogs can clinch the SEC East by beating Ole Miss or if Missouri defeats Tennessee Saturday.

Ole Miss begins the day still alive for the SEC West title, but Alabama can wrap it up Saturday afternoon by beating Kentucky. The Rebels still will remain in contention for a playoff spot if they can upset Georgia and finish 11-1.

The Bulldogs have trailed in five of six SEC games but haven’t been toppled.

“Just being able to take a team’s best punch and keep going, just trying to be resilient,” cornerback Kamari Lassiter said.

Here are five things to know about the matchup with the Rebels:

Georgia football's Kirby Smart vs. Lane Kiffin

The head coaching matchup has been talked about more than any individual matchup that will come on the field.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin were together on staff at Alabama for two years together from January 2014 to January 2016.

Smart was defensive coordinator and Kiffin the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban.

“He and I shared seats next to each other,” Smart said. “He was a head coach at a really young age. He taught me a lot of things about what he believes in being a head coach and doing it your way. He’s certainly had a unique experience in terms of the places he's been able to work as a head coach, and he draws on that. There are times we share ideas or GPS numbers or whatever, but there’s nothing outside of just a really good friendship and respect.”

Kiffin’s Ole Miss team is 8-1 for the second straight season. Smart’s team has won 26 games and is seeking a third straight national title.

“He does a great job,” Smart said. “He looks for matchups. He looks for explosive opportunities. They've been one of the most explosive offenses, run and pass, in really the last ten years of the SEC.”

Smart and Kiffin are on a text message chain with other coaches that now includes Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz.

"I was asking if anybody has advice,” Kiffin said. “But Kirby didn't really respond. We haven't played them before, so maybe he has a rule that during the week of the game, he doesn't respond to you."

Georgia football secondary gets another test from Ole Miss Rebels

Georgia’s defensive staff again will have to come up with a gameplan to slow down an offense featuring one of the SEC’s best wide receivers in Tre Harris.

Last week it was Missouri’s Luther Burden who Georgia held to 3 catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on 7 targets.

Tykee Smith got word in an early meeting Monday last week with other Georgia defensive backs for a plan for Lassiter to play Smith’s Star nickel position against Burden in a special package.

“Learning Star in a week if you can do that, you’re special,” Smith said. “It’s a lot of thinking and knowing where to line up and where to go.”

Lassiter said he got some work at Star as a freshman.

“I felt pretty confident to go out there and just fight for my brothers,” Lassiter told reporters.

Smith still co-led Georgia in tackles with 7 and had a big hit on a sack.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Harris has 749 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 38 catches and is fourth in the SEC in receiving yards per game.

“They look for matchups,” Smart said. “Lane looks for matchups, and he's looking for every opportunity he can to get a high-percentage matchup in his favor.”

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has three 600-yard receivers to throw to—the only team in the FBS with that—including Jordan Watkins (627) and Dayton Wade (602).

Farewell to some Georgia Bulldogs on Senior Night

Georgia lists 15 seniors on its roster, including receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards and defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse.

They will be recognized during Senior Night ceremonies.

Fourth-year juniors also can be included. Offensive guard Tate Ratledge said he’ll take part but could still return. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, quarterback Carson Beck and receiver Arian Smith are among other fourth-year juniors.

Xaiver Truss already went through a Senior Day last year.

He decided to return and the offensive lineman will go through it again with his parents and sisters, but still expects to be emotional when he gets a hug from Smart.

“I think it’s going to be a super emotional game, as it was last year,” he said. "It’s a long time coming. These five years have flown by."

Last year 14 seniors were recognized along with seven redshirt juniors—four of whom transferred.

“It's a little confusing who's a senior anymore,” Smart said. “I'm certainly very appreciative for what all they've contributed because it's not really one class. It's fifth years, fourth years, sometimes third-year, fourth-year redshirts, things like that. …But this class has been great. This group of leaders has been very impactful."

Georgia football freshmen in spotlight at inside linebacker

Kicker Peyton Woodring has a prominent role for Georgia this season and is one of 20 players from the 2023 signing class to make contributions this season.

No freshman on offense or defense has started a game, but that could change Saturday.

CJ Allen or Raylen Wilson — both top 50 overall prospects — are the top candidates to start for injured Jamon Dumas-Johnson at inside linebacker.

The two made an early impression in bowl practices as early enrollees.

“All of our offensive line was like who are these guys?” guard Tate Ratledge said. “They were flying around hitting stuff. I definitely have seen them grow up a lot since they’ve been here and now it’s been kind of forced on them so they’ve really tried to step up and I think have done a really good job.”

Allen, from Barnesville, has 12 tackles and four quarterback pressures. Wilson, from Tallahassee, has seven tackles and three pressures but missed two games.

“Physically, they had the gifts to be able to play but I mean, within our defense, there's a mental rep count you got to get,” Smart said. “They got it down in the spring, then they had all summer and they've had all fall camp. Raylen would be probably at least where CJ is or ahead if he had not had the injury in camp. That set him back, but he's caught up really quickly and they're both really good athletes."

Georgia’s defense will have to contend with a QB in Dart that is fifth in the SEC with 2,467 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions and a running back in Quinshon Judkins who is fourth in the SEC with 793 yards and leads with 12 touchdowns. He is a coming off a 102-yard game against Texas A&M, his 12th career 100-yard game.

“He has really thick lowers,” Smart said. “He runs through tackles. Extremely patient runner. Like he has an innate ability to navigate what's there and turn it into explosives and positive runs.”

Aggressive Ole Miss Rebels defense can bring the heat

Ole Miss will be the third stingiest SEC defense Georgia has faced this season in points per game allowed (22.9) but third worst for yards allowed (365.7).

Texas A&M put up 457 yards last week in a 38-35 Rebels win. LSU amassed 637 in a 55-49 Ole Miss, but Arkansas, Auburn and Vanderbilt were held to 286 or less.

The Rebels under first-year coordinator Pete Golding are fifth in the nation in sacks (3.4 per game) and 14th in tackles for loss (7.3).

“He has an aggressive nature, comes after people,” Smart said of the former Alabama coordinator. “They've got the players to do it. They got really good team speed on defense. They will come after you with different looks, multiple looks and try to confuse the quarterback and the offense."

Defensive end Jared Ivey leads with 5 ½ sacks and Cedric Johnson has 18 career sacks.

Georgia has given up an SEC-low nine sacks, but Missouri had three last week.

“There are things we have to tighten up on,” Truss said.

The Rebels have 10 interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

Georgia football vs. Missouri prediction

Georgia 34, Ole Miss 23

This will be the best offense Georgia has gone up against this season, but the Rebels haven’t seen a defense higher rated than the Bulldogs. Kiffin has said Ole Miss is playing with “house money” for this one. Winning on the road at night against a team that hasn’t lost at home since 2019 will be too much. Georgia will make enough plays in another test to pull this one out.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here are five things to know for Georgia football vs. Ole Miss