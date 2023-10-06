Georgia football vs. Kentucky: Scouting report, prediction

Georgia football hasn’t lost an SEC game on the way to the league’s championship game the past two seasons.

It’s met plenty of resistance its first two conference games this time against South Carolina and Auburn.

The Bulldogs climbed out of a 14-3 halftime deficit before beating the Gamecocks 24-14 and rallied from 10-0 down and needed a late touchdown to turn back the Tigers 27-20.

Here comes No. 20 Kentucky which, like Georgia, is 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the SEC.

Here are five things to know about the home matchup Saturday night:

Georgia football defense seeks bounce back against the run

Auburn quarterbacks Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford combined to rush for 125 yards and a touchdown on a day the Tigers ran for 219, the most given up by Georgia since 2018.

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary isn’t viewed as much of a run threat, but he scrambled for 22 yards in the win at Vanderbilt.

“We’re just locking in on the things we’ve been working on all year,” cornerback Kamari Lassiter said. “Fitting things right, looking at our keys, getting in the right gap schemes.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart rode the bus back from Auburn “in a state of depression about our ability to stop the run,” he said, but felt better after watching the tape.

“We struck blockers and played the run well at times,” he said. “We didn't fit some plays well that they did. … We probably didn't work some of those plays enough out of the formations they did it.”

Georgia is still sixth in the SEC and 37th nationally in rushing defense at 113.4. It held its previous three opponents to 3.3, 3.3 and 2.8 yards per carry.

Georgia Bulldogs hope to contain hot Kentucky football RB Ray Davis again

Kentucky’s Ray Davis is coming off the biggest rushing output by any FBS player this season.

The Vanderbilt transfer rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries against Florida. He also scored on a 9-yard touchdown catch.

“He got really hot and started rolling, and he was hard to tackle,” Smart said. “It doesn't matter what defense you play. It’s not about schemes. It’s about striking blockers, getting off blocks, and tackling.”

Davis leads the SEC and is fifth nationally at 7.8 yards per carry.

“Our back was unconscious,” Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen told reporters. “He showed why he’s one of the best backs in the country.”

Even with Davis’ big game, Kentucky is still just fifth in the SEC and 51st nationally in rushing at 170.4 yards per game. That’s with a schedule that included Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron and Vanderbilt.

Georgia held Davis to 29 yards on 12 carries last year in a win at Vanderbilt.

“He’s got good long speed,” inside linebacker Smael Mondon said. “He’s got good vision, elusiveness and contact balance.”

Leary was viewed as one of the biggest impact transfers in the SEC after throwing for 6,807 yards at N.C. State, but he’s 10th in the SEC in passing efficiency and 13th in completion percentage at 57.7 with 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

“When you lead the country in drops, it’s not really a good thing,” Coen said.

Georgia Bulldogs' streak vs. Kentucky Wildcats doesn't tell whole story

The last season Kentucky beat Georgia the Bulldogs finished with a .500 record, played in the Independence Bowl and three defensive coaches were fired.

That was 2009. The Bulldogs have won 13 straight since that 34-27 loss, but it hasn’t been as easy as that streak makes it sound.

“Kentucky is always a super physical game,” Lassiter said. “From the moment I got down here, that is all we talked about when we got ready to play Kentucky. Last year was no different as it was very physical and very cold."

Georgia dominates the series 61-12-2, but Smart called the 16-6 win last year in Lexington a “bloodbath.”

Among other tight games in the series in recent year: 14-3 in 2020, 27-24 in 2016.

“Just the size they have, the way they play the game, the game really shrinks when you play them,” Smart said. “The clock is running. I mean, we had a drive in '21 that was the longest drive I've ever seen.”

It was a top 15 matchup in 2021 in a 30-13 Georgia win and the Bulldogs prevailed in a winner-take-all SEC East showdown 34-17 in 2018 in Lexington.

“They always have a hard-nosed football team,” guard Tate Ratledge said.

Kentucky football may have best defensive lineman on field Saturday

Georgia is used to lining up with disruptive defensive linemen in recent seasons.

Jalen Carter. Travon Walker. Jordan Davis. Devonte Wyatt.

This year nobody that has grabbed that mantle.

“We got plenty of D-linemen good enough to do things and execute,” Smart said. “Just don't have disruptive people. So you got to find other ways to do things defensively to try to get people negative plays.”

Kentucky has a disruptive force. His name is Deone Walker.

The 6-foot-6, 348-pound sophomore from Detroit has 14 tackles, 2 ½ sacks, three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. He had 40 tackles and 4 ½ tackles for loss last season.

“Extremely athletic for a large man,” Smart said. “They do more with him than we probably did with Jordan. They don't play him at the zero nose. They move him out to the five technique. They dropped him against Florida on the interception play. It's amazing, you'll see a human being at 6'6, 350 dropping. ...He's kind of a wrecking ball in there.”

The Wildcats are third in the SEC in scoring defense at 15.2 per game behind Georgia and Alabama.

More the merrier in nighttime games for Georgia football

Georgia is playing its first night SEC home game since South Carolina in September of 2021.

The Bulldogs didn’t get a single home night game last season, but this will be third if you count the 6 p.m. kickoff against UT Martin. The UAB game was a 7:30 kickoff and this one is set for 7

“I think it’s cool because all of the students love it,” punter Brett Thorson said. “Obviously, you’ve got to wait around a fair bit during the day. You just want to play when it gets to Saturday. You’re just ready to play and you’re kind of amped up.”

Thorson tries not to think about football while killing time. He watches movies and doesn’t have the TV on other games in the team hotel.

“I don’t get a say so in that,” Smart said on his radio show about kickoff times. “I like a variety. I like a change up. I like an early game some time. Some late games. I don’t like everything to be the same all the time. I really don’t like all night games. I don’t like early games. If I had it perfect, everybody would play at 2 o’clock and everybody would be done at the same time.”

Georgia football vs. Kentucky prediction

Georgia 27, Kentucky 17

The Wildcats aren’t catching Georgia at a great time. Their big win over Florida got the Bulldogs’ attention. The tight Bulldogs win at Auburn also was eye-opening. Georgia’s run defense rises up and contains Ray Davis and the Bulldogs’ passing game gets cooking at home.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here are five things to know for Georgia football vs. Kentucky