Georgia football vs. Kentucky: Live updates for Bulldogs vs. Wildcats

Georgia football and Kentucky tangle in a battle of unbeaten top 20 teams Saturday night in Sanford Stadium.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s by the end of the game, according to forecasts.

That’s still better than the frigid 36 degree temperature at kickoff last year at Kentucky with winds at 13 miles per hour.

“It was so cold,” Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter said. “I’m just glad it’s not going to be that cold this year.”

Kentucky’s only road game came at the least intimidating place in the conference, Vanderbilt. The Wildcats went 2-2 on the road last season, winning at Florida and Missouri.

“It’s about us,” Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said. “How will we handle it? How will we play? We’re on the road.”

Georgia’s defense will get a challenge from a Wildcats team that paved the way for Ray Davis to run for 280 yards last week against Florida.

"He's an exceptional back and as good of a back as I've seen in a long time," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "This guy is smooth and explosive, and he pass protects really well. He reminds me of (D'Andre) Swift. He's just a little bigger, but he has a lot of the same cuts."

--Keep it here for updates pregame and during the game.

