Georgia football vs. Georgia Tech: Scouting report, prediction

Georgia football is winning its share of rings and hardware these days.

Last year’s team won the SEC East, the SEC championship, the Peach Bowl and of course the national title.

This year’s team wrapped up the East title Nov. 11 and has everything else still in front of it.

First things, first.

They want to be able to make it six in a row against Georgia Tech.

“You're playing for something every time you play them because you're playing for a state championship, so it's important,” coach Kirby Smart said.

Here are five things to know about the in-state matchup:

Georgia Tech football season could go from good to great

In his first full season as head coach, Brent Key has Georgia Tech at 6-5 and bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

Stunning a Georgia team on a 28-game winning streak would probably bring him a contract extension.

The former Georgia Tech offensive lineman addressed the Georgia game in a team meeting Sunday night. Key beat Georgia three times as a player and wants to get back to that type of success.

"I want them to understand the importance of this game," Key said. "It's not just another game, alright? When you come to this season? There's a goal to go to the bowl game and there's a goal to beat Georgia. ... Rivalries aren't one-sided. Rivalries are games that are competitive games between two teams."

Georgia Tech has had a topsy-turvy season. It entered November with a loss followed by a win through its first eight games, including a home loss to Bowling Green and a win at No. 17 Miami. It also beat a ranked North Carolina and lost by three touchdowns against a Clemson team having a down season.

The Yellow Jackets rank No. 68 in ESPN’s SP+ rankings.

Only Vanderbilt, UAB and Ball State rank lower among FBS opponents on Georgia’s schedule.

Transfer quarterback Haynes King played under current Georgia analyst Darrel Dickey when he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M.

King was ranked the nation’s No. 5 dual-threat quarterback out of Longview, Texas, by the 247Sports Composite.

He’s eighth among FBS quarterbacks in rushing with 624 yards and 7 touchdowns, according to cfbstats.com

“The guy brings a lot of juice, a lot of energy,” safety Javon Bullard said.

King is second in the ACC in total offense behind only North Carolina’s Drake Maye. He’s thrown for 2,597 yards and leads the ACC with 26 touchdown passes but also has thrown 15 interceptions, tied for most in the FBS.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket coordinators know Georgia well

Both of Georgia Tech’s coordinators worked under Kirby Smart.

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was offensive quality control coordinator from 2020-2022 under offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“He came here and did good things,” Smart said. “He helped us tremendously. He helped the coaches. He brought ideas to our staff. … The thing about Buster is he never cared really who got the credit or what the role was.”

Faulkner worked closely with quarterback Stetson Bennett.

“He was right by the side of Coach Monken every practice with the offense,” Georgia tight end Oscar Delp said. “He was giving all the receivers, tight ends and everyone on the offense his input. … He has a great offensive mind. I know he’s going to have them ready.”

Georgia Tech is fourth in the SEC in scoring at 31.9 points per game.

“I know how Coach Faulkner is running their offense, it’s kind of similar to ours,” Delp said.

Georgia Tech leads the ACC in yards per carry at 5.5 and is third in rushing yards per game at 196.4, led by Jamal Haynes (850 yards, 7 touchdowns).

“These guys know how to run the football now,” Smart said. “They find best runs available, scheme runs, quarterback runs, unbalanced runs, good backs, really tough O-line.”

Defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer was outside linebackers coach under Smart for his first two seasons as a holdover from Mark Richt’s staff.

Sherrer was promoted to coordinator on Oct. 1.

The Yellow Jackets are last in the SEC and 119th in the nation in total defense at 438.2 yards per game. Only North Texas and Louisiana Tech allow more rushing yards per game in the FBS than Georgia Tech’s 222.4.

Georgia Tech is tied for 10th nationally in turnovers gained with 21

On other side of Georgia Bulldogs-Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets rivalry

Dominick Blaylock traded in his No. 8 Georgia jersey for the No. 12 of Georgia Tech.

The graduate transfer who had 35 catches for 548 yards and six touchdowns at Georgia while battling two ACL injuries is fourth on the Yellow Jackets with 21 catches for 337 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 53-yarder Saturday in the win over Syracuse.

“He's such a great competitor,” Smart said. “Dom is one of those who never says anything. He doesn't complain. He doesn't moan. He goes to work every day. He made some really, really big, critical plays for us over the years, in terms of the stretch run. Going back to his freshman year, touchdown catches, all the way to last year, making plays. He's just very dependable.”

Blaylock also averages 11.1 yards on punt returns for the Yellow Jackets.

“Shout to my boy Dom,” Bullard said. “We used to make jokes with Dom at practice all the time because Dom was so nonchalant, and he was so skilled.”

Georgia Tech also picked up Georgia transfer tight end Brett Seither, who had four catches for 54 yards with the Bulldogs at a loaded position. He has 6 catches for 73 yards this season and is second on the team with 4 touchdown catches.

Delp still keeps in touch frequently with Seither who showed him the ropes in his first college season at Georgia in 2022.

“He really just showed me how to manage school and football and workouts,” Delp said.

No shortage of options for Georgia football offense

Georgia played without Ladd McConkey (ankle) and Rara Thomas (foot) for much of the Tennessee game due to injuries.

A factor for getting them back on the field could include the looming SEC championship game next week against Alabama.

The Bulldogs and Carson Beck have their share of options in the passing game with eight different players with at least 15 catches and 11 with a touchdown catch.

"They've got a lot of explosive players on their offense," Key said. "They've got a quarterback that's doing a heck of a job this season, playing really good football, probably as good as anybody in the country right now."

Dillon Bell stepped up with a career-high 90 yards and a touchdown on 5 catches and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass at Tennessee.

“We got dudes everywhere,” said tight end Brock Bowers, who leads the team with 51 catches for 661 yards and 6 touchdowns despite missing two games after ankle surgery. “The next man up mentality is a big deal in the locker room. Dudes are going to make plays. That’s kind of how we are.”

Bowers drew attention from Georgia’s training staff on the sideline after he was tackled during the Tennesssee game.

“Brock is okay,” Smart said. “He's a little sore. What's happening is he's on his ankle more during the game and getting live tackled, and the catches he got, there's more soreness after the game than there is during the week. So, the recovery takes a little longer with that process. We go lighter on him early in the week because, if you don't, he'll overwork himself. That's been the plan each week.”

Third down is fun time for Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo on Monday was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award for nation’s top assistant.

One of the ways the Bulldogs are clicking is by moving the chains better than anyone else around.

Georgia leads the nation in third down conversions at 56.9 percent. That’s on pace to be the best since Alabama at 58.9 in 2020.

“Third downs have been the difference for us obviously this year,” Smart said. “We cannot continue to lose first downs and play in third-and-longs, but we've overcome a lot of those,” Smart said.

Against Tennessee, Beck hit Bowers on a slant on third-and-7. Beck scrambled for a first down on third-and-6. Dillon Bell was well covered but managed to make the catch for a first down on a third-and-12 and snagged a pass over the middle for 24 yards on third-and-7.

Smart credited the game plan, offensive line, understanding protections and the coaching staff for third down success.

“You know, I like to brag that we get a picture that's as close to the game that most people don't get, like, during the week,” Smart said. “So we put the best pass rushers we got over there and say, 'Hey, here's your third downs.' And sometimes the picture might be better that we give them in practice than they get in the game.”

Georgia football vs. Georgia Tech prediction

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 10

Georgia Tech’s season is already a success, but the talent gap between those programs is still immense. Seven teams have rushed for more than 200 yards this season against Georgia Tech. Georgia should be the eighth. The Yellow Jackets will need to limit turnovers to have a chance. Bulldogs win another in Atlanta.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football at Georgia Tech prediction and what to know