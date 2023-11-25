Georgia football vs. Georgia Tech: Live updates for Bulldogs vs. Yellow Jackets

ATLANTA — Top-ranked Georgia football renews its rivalry with Georgia Tech Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

It’s the final regular-season game before the Bulldogs clash with Alabama for the SEC championship next Saturday.

This is the 115th game in the series, according to Georgia. Or the 117th by Georgia Tech’s count.

Georgia Tech is bowl eligible after downing Syracuse last week, but the Bulldogs are still a 24½-point favorite.

“It’s hate week,” Georgia sophomore safety Malaki Starks said. “Everything kind of goes up a little bit more. Everything kind of ramps up. Georgia Tech week around here. It’s nothing playful about it.”

Georgia Tech hasn’t knocked off a No. 1-ranked team since beating Virginia 41-38 in 1990 during its national championship season.

Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key went 3-1 against Georgia as a Georgia Tech offensive lineman.

“I just challenged our guys that we’ve got to have a belief that we’re going to win the game,” Key said this week on SiriusXM radio.

Keep it here for updates leading up to kickoff and during the game.

