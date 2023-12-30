Georgia football vs. Florida State live score, updates, highlights from Orange Bowl

No. 6 Georgia football (12-1, 8-0 SEC) will look to end the season on a high note with a victory over No. 5 Florida State (13-0, 8-0 ACC) in the Orange Bowl.

After an SEC championship game loss to Alabama, the Bulldogs failed to be selected for the College Football Playoff, ending hopes of three straight national championships. Now, they will take on an undefeated Seminoles squad experiencing myriad opt-outs after they were left ouf of the CFP as an undefeated Power Five champion.

Among that exodus of players is backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who took over after starting quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in Week 12, and receiver Keon Ellis, who has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bulldogs star tight end Brock Bowers remains questionable to play against the Seminoles before he likely heads to the draft. However, safety Javon Bullard and cornerback Kamari Lassiter, two names likely to be called in the draft, have confirmed they will play.

Check out live updates and highlights from Georgia and Florida State's battle in the Orange Bowl.

Georgia vs. Florida State score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Georgia — — — — — Florida State — — — — —

Georgia vs. Florida State live updates, highlights

2:44 p.m.: Just over an hour away from kick off from the Orange Bowl.

What channel is Georgia vs. Florida State on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming info: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Georgia-Florida State will air live on ESPN, with ESPN+ and the ESPN app (with a cable login) among the available streaming options. The game can also be watched with Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Georgia vs. Florida State start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: 4 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs and Seminoles will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 30 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Georgia vs. Florida State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Dec. 27

Spread: Georgia (-21)

Over/under: 45.5

Moneyline: Georgia -1400 | Florida State +800

Georgia football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia 30, No. 12 Missouri 21* Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia 52, No. 10 Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia 38, No. 18 Tennessee 10* Saturday, Nov. 25 Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Dec. 2 No. 8 Alabama 27, Georgia 24** Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. No. 5 Florida State (Orange Bowl)

* SEC game** SEC championship

Florida State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Florida State 45, No. 5 LSU 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida State 66, Southern Miss 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida State 31, Boston College 29* Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida State 31, No. 23 Clemson 24 (OT)* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida State 39, Virginia Tech 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida State 41, Syracuse 3* Saturday, Oct. 21 Florida State 38, No. 17 Duke 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 Florida State 41, Wake Forest 16* Saturday, Nov. 4 Florida State 24, Pitt 7* Saturday, Nov. 11 Florida State 27, Miami 20* Saturday, Nov. 18 Florida State 58, North Alabama 13 Saturday, Nov. 25 Florida State 24, Florida 15 Saturday, Dec. 2 Florida State 16, No. 14 Louisville 6** Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. No. 6 Georgia (Orange Bowl)

* ACC Game** ACC championship

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia vs. Florida State live score, updates, highlights from Orange Bowl