Georgia football vs. Florida State in Orange Bowl matches top two teams left out of playoff

Georgia football is headed to the Orange Bowl, a game that will match two teams stinging after being left out of the four-team playoff.

The Bulldogs fell from No. 1 to No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings Sunday after their 27-24 loss to Alabama Saturday in the SEC championship game.

It was the 12-1 Bulldogs first loss since 2021 to the Crimson Tide in the 2021 SEC title game.

More: Have Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey played their last game in a Georgia football uniform?

More: More than 60 players knew only wins with UGA football until Saturday. 'It sucks to lose'

Florida State became the first unbeaten, Power Five Conference champion to be left out of the playoff.

The game was set because an ACC champion not in the playoff faces the highest ranked non-playoff, non-champion of the SEC, Big Ten or Notre Dame and that's Georgia.

The Orange Bowl will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and be shown on ESPN.

The 13-0 Seminoles lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury, backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker to a concussion and won the ACC championship 16-6 over Louisville Saturday night with third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, a true freshman.

Both No. 5 Florida State and No. 6 Georgia were left out when Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama made the playoff as the top four.

“Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks,” committee chair Boo Corrigan said. “As you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team.”

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford issued a strongly worded statement after the Seminoles didn't make the playoff.

“For many of us, today’s decision by the committee has forever damaged the College Football Playoff,” he said. “And, saddest of all, it was self-inflicted. They chose predictive competiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by disregarding their purpose — to evaluate performance on the field. Our players, coaches, and fans — as well as those who love this sport — deserve better. The committee failed college football today.”

Earlier, Florida State coach Mike Norvell said on ESPN2 before the announcement: “It still goes back to what’s done on the field because that’s where you play the game. And for all the teams that have a loss, I’m sorry, they got a loss. I mean they earned that loss. We’ve earned every victory that we’ve had and we’ve done it with a challenging schedule. We’ve done it with great players.”

Florida State beat LSU 45-24 in Orlando and Florida 24-15 in Gainesville.

This will be the first game between the teams since a 26-13 win for Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in the 2002 season.

The teams are scheduled to play a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028.

Florida State was seventh in the nation in scoring at 40.1 points per game and 17th in total offense at 451.7 yards before Travis’ injury, but in the last two games has averaged 20 points and 221.5 yards per game.

The Seminoles rank sixth in the nation in scoring defense (15.9) and 14th in the nation in total defense (305.7).

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia vs. Florida State: Orange Bowl gets top non-playoff teams