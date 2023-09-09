Georgia football vs. Ball State live score, updates and highlights from Sanford Stadium

Georgia football is back in Sanford Stadium for Saturday’s noon game against Ball State.

The Bulldogs offense should get needed help with the return of wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from a game suspension and running back Daijun Edwards, who did not play last week coming off a knee injury.

It was an uneven offensive showing last week, but the Bulldogs’ still ultimately posted a 48-7 rout of UT Martin.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was pleased with first-time starter Carson Beck’s showing at quarterback.

“I thought Carson played really well, composed,” he said. “His run check game, his carrying out his fakes, his decision in the pocket, him throwing the ball away, I thought the guy for a first start, played really well.”

Ball State will have to go up against Georgia without one of its top players.

Linebacker Clayton Coll isn’t expected to play due to a severe ankle injury, according to the Muncie Star-Press. He led the team with 110 tackles last season.

