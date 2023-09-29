Georgia football vs. Auburn: Scouting report, prediction

Georgia football travels to Auburn Saturday for the latest installment of a series fondly referred to as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

It will remain on the schedule next year when the SEC expands to 16 teams.

The teams meet as annual cross-division rivals for the final time before the league says bye-bye to East and West divisions.

Kirby Smart goes up against Auburn for the ninth time as Georgia coach. He is 7-1, including the 2017 SEC championship win.

Here are five things to know ahead of the game.

Georgia football takes show on the road

Georgia finally gets a road game after four straight in Sanford Stadium.

“It’s always a test of focus, patience, endurance, composure,” Smart said. “I know the environment we’ll be going in will be extremely tough.”

Georgia has handled the Jordan-Hare Stadium atmosphere well of late, winning three in a row.

Georgia carries a nation’s best 11-game road winning streak and is 26-4 under Smart in true road games.

“He’s got it rolling so it will be a great test for us,” first-year Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “Thank God we’re at Jordan-Hare. I know it will be electric."

Auburn’s .786 winning percentage at home is eighth all-time, according to the school,

“It’s always a challenge,” tight end Brock Bowers said. “It’s just a whole different energy going into those big away games. Just kind of being the villain, trying to silence the crowd early and just get after them.”

Auburn went 5-3 at home last season and 4-3 in 2021. It is 2-0 at home this season.

“I don’t know if we’ll have enough tickets for all the recruits that want to come,” Freeze said.

How will UGA football QB Carson Beck handle Jordan-Hare?

Carson Beck has played in four road games for Georgia in mop-up duty. This will be his first start.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Bowers said. “We’ve already played four games as a unit. He’s done fine. Just adding that element of crowd noise shouldn’t throw us off too much as long as we prepare the right way. We’ve just got to anticipate checks before it happens.”

Beck is third in the SEC in passing yards per game at 296 with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception and third in completion percentage at 72.7.

Georgia has prepared for crowd noise well before this week.

Players said it was so loud last week that the speakers blew in the indoor facility. Smart uses the crowd noise to simulate communication needed.

“Coach turns it as loud as you can turn it up,” linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. “It’s lower on gameday than we expect because our ears are blasting out Monday through Thursday.”

Practice noise is one thing. Smart said he’ll learn more about Beck handling the road environment Saturday in an 88,043 capacity stadium.

“That's something that we're going to find out,” he said. “I don't think you know. I think he's been through some ups and downs. He's certainly been against good defenses like Auburn has. He goes against our guys. It's different when it's live.”

Where does hate fit in to Georgia football-Auburn rivalry?

Georgia’s top rival is widely considered Florida, right?

Not as far as Dumas-Johnson sees it from inside the program.

“I know for sure coach would be mad if I don’t put Georgia Tech first,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Georgia Tech is definitely first. I think Auburn probably second.”

Dumas-Johnson said the Georgia Tech game seems to rank atop Smart’s rivalry list.

“It just gives him that twitch at the end of the day,” Dumas-Johnson said. “If we play Georgia Tech, just pay attention to how he acts.”

Georgia has won six straight against Auburn and leads the series 63-56-8.

“I’m new here, but I don’t sense the hatred that is in some other rivalries that I’ve been a part of,” Freeze said. “Nonetheless, I think it’s intense. I’m not big on hate. I’m really not. I’m big on just, men, this means something to so many people so we should compete in a way out of love for our people.”

Smart doesn’t view the rivalry through the prism of hate either.

“I look at it as a hell of a fierce rivalry and that's really why you do this business,” he said. “Why you get in this business is to play in these types of games and this type of atmosphere. Fanbases won't like to hear that because they like to hate each other. There's not a lot of difference between our fans and their fans a lot of times. In terms of where they are from, their players are similar to our players. So I have respect for them, not hate."

Can Auburn Tigers fix offense for Georgia football game?

Freeze said after the 27-10 loss to Texas A&M last Saturday that the Tigers are “searching” offensively and “we’ve got to find some answers.”

Auburn has had ineffective quarterback play, but Freeze said sticking with Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne with athletic Robby Ashford working in behind him is still likely.

“That’s probably where it will land this week,” Freeze said.

Thorne is 13th in the SEC and 72nd nationally in passing efficiency. He had thrown for 561 yards in four games with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Ashford has rushed for 101 yards and 4 touchdowns on 23 carries.

Auburn surrendered seven sacks against Texas A&M is allowing 3 per game, 111th nationally.

“We had people open,” Freeze said. “It was a mixture of us not standing in there and making a throw and also sometimes where I don’t think we adequately had time to step up and make the throw.”

The Tigers rank dead last in the SEC in yards per play at 5.6 per game, passing efficiency at 127.44 and passing yards per game at 173.3.

“I think we’ve got to get more swagger on the offensive side,” Freeze said

Georgia Bulldogs face an Auburn defense with some bite

Georgia will face the best defense it has seen this season, according to ESPN’s SP+ rankings.

Auburn is 29th among FBS teams. Georgia has faced South Carolina (70th), UAB (109) and Ball State (112).

The Tigers are fifth in the SEC in total defense (298.5 yards per game) and scoring defense (16.0) and first in turnovers forced with eight.

North Carolina transfer Eugene Asante leads with 28 tackles and two sacks.

"He's an athletic dude,” Smart said. “He's the kind of linebacker that everybody is playing with now, and a lot of teams in the NFL are playing with. He's quick, he's fast, he's twitchy. He can blitz. He can play in space. He closes so fast. He covers down."

Auburn gave up two field goals to Texas A&M in the first half, but a pair of third quarter touchdown passes after defensive back Donovan Kaufman went down with an ankle injury.

“Easily could have probably held those guys to around 13 points,” Freeze said. “We blew two coverages with a guy that just hadn’t played a lot of snaps.”

Georgia football vs. Auburn prediction

Georgia 31, Auburn 13

The Tigers haven't scored more than 14 points in its last six games against Georgia. This doesn't seem like the team to change that. Crazy things can happen in Jordan-Hare Stadium and the first road game for Georgia could make this tricky, but Bulldogs should pull away by the end.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here are five things to know for Georgia football vs. Auburn