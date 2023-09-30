Georgia football vs. Auburn: Live updates for Bulldogs vs. Tigers

AUBURN, Ala.—Georgia football’s annual rivalry game with Auburn Saturday comes on the last day of September, making it the earliest the teams have ever played.

The game already crept up to October the past three seasons from its usual spot in November going back before World War II.

The No. 1 Bulldogs, of course, have been hard to beat no matter when they take the field.

Georgia carries a 21-game winning streak into the 3:30 p.m. game.

“It’s always a battle every time we go to Auburn, no matter what,” said safety Dan Jackson, who played at Auburn in 2021, a 34-10 victory. “Their fan base, a lot like ours, they’re going to bring it every Saturday.”

This is the 128th game between the teams. The first game was in 1892 at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

Georgia has been slow starting this season, scoring 17 points in the first quarter in four games. Auburn hasn’t done better. It has 10 first quarter points in its four games.

The Bulldogs and quarterback Carson Beck are playing their first road game of the season in what they expect to be a rowdy and noisy environment.

“I think the biggest thing is that you overcommunicate,” center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger said. “Not taking things for granted. Making sure the guys to the right and left to you can hear you.”

--Keep it here for updates pregame and during the game.

