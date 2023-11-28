Georgia football vs. Alabama picks, predictions, odds: Who wins SEC Championship Game?

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide face off in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. MST and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Georgia (12-0 overall, 8-0 in SEC) is coming off a 31-23 win against Georgia Tech.

Alabama (11-1, 8-0) is coming off a 27-24 win against Auburn.

Georgia is a 5.5-point favorite over Alabama in the game, according to SEC Championship Game odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Bulldogs are -225 on the moneyline. The Crimson Tide are +180.

The over/under for the game is set at 55.5 points.

Will the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game? Picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the game.

Bleacher Report: Georgia 31, Alabama 20

Joe Tansey writes: "Georgia's offense is the star of the team this season, and that should show on the Atlanta turf. Saturday's success on the ground should inject more confidence into the offense that it can beat Alabama in every way possible with its offense. Alabama displayed more flaws throughout the season, and as it did on Saturday, it has had to pull out some close wins. Georgia looked dominant in a majority of its victories, and if that form holds, it should capture the SEC crown and eliminate a potential chaos scenario in the CFB Playoff."

Fansided: Bet the over in Georgia vs. Alabama game Saturday

Reed Wallach writes: "Georgia has been scoring with ease despite injuries all over during the course of the year, and I see no reason not to side with the Bulldogs offense yet again. I think Georgia's efficiency on offense is too much for the sometimes prodding Alabama attack to keep up and that the Bulldogs pull away and punch its ticket to the CFP. With that being said, I see some fireworks in store for Alabama and prefer the over as my favorite bet in this one."

Odds Checker: Take Alabama with the points against Georgia

Jason Radowitz writes: "The Crimson Tide were a miracle away from losing to Auburn on the road last weekend. But that game is in the past now. Milroe kept his poise, stayed calm, and made a brilliant throw to help Alabama remain in the College Football Playoff race.If Alabama wins this game, they'll play for a National Championship. While the Bulldogs have the better offense, Alabama has the more impressive pass rush. I fear that Georgia won't be able to get Jalen Milroe down in the pocket. I'm giving the advantage to Alabama."

Georgia is favored over Alabama in odds for the SEC Championship game on Saturday.

Picks and Parlays: Alabama 31, Georgia 28

David Anicetti writes: "Alabama will pull off a big upset on Saturday with a victory over Georgia in a high scoring matchup, but the play here is OVER. The OVER has cashed in six of Georgia’s last nine and in each of Alabama's last five. The OVER has cashed in nine of the last 11 played between Georgia and Alabama. Georgia is scoring an average of 39.6 points per game and Alabama is scoring an average of 35.8 points per game."

Sports Chat Place: Go with Alabama with the points vs. Georgia

Randy Chambers writes: "Georgia is the better, more consistent team and a comfortable win wouldn't surprise anybody. However, Georgia is also 5-7 ATS on the season, and that includes a 4-6 ATS record in its last 10 games. Alabama is playing its best ball of the season right now, fresh off an emotional high against Auburn, and has covered 7 of its last 10 games. Alabama also hasn't lost an SEC championship since 2008 and has won 7 of its last 8 meetings against Georgia. Nick Saban has come through in these spots time and time again, and it's hard to turn down the free touchdown. Give me Bama."

ESPN: Georgia has an 52.1% chance to beat Alabama

The site gives the Crimson Tide a 47.9% shot at defeating the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.

Will Alabama find more magic in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia in Atlanta?

