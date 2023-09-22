Georgia football vs. Alabama-Birmingham: Scouting report, prediction

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart trotted out another catchphrase for his team to sink their teeth into during last week’s game against South Carolina: Win one moment at a time.

That’s the approach his team took to turn an 11-point halftime deficit it turned into a 24-14 victory.

Chances are good the Bulldogs will have less adversity Saturday against a UAB team that has started the season 1-2 with the victory against North Carolina A&T.

More: Kirby Smart updates status of Georgia football's Amarius Mims, Ladd McConkey, Javon Bullard

More: Looking at Carson Beck as Georgia football QB after three games and where he can improve

Here are five things to know before the matchup:

As the Georgia football running back room turns

It hasn’t been a good last week for Georgia running backs present and past health-wise.

Nick Chubb, one of the top running backs in program history, suffered a gruesome season-ending knee injury for the Browns.

For the current Bulldogs, Roderick Robinson is doubtful due to a high-ankle sprain. Kendall Milton missed the first two practices this week with a knee injury, but Smart was “still holding out hope,” for Milton to play.

The injuries to Milton and Robinson could mean plenty more of Daijun Edwards who rushed for a career-high 118 yards on 20 carries.

“He's a traditional Georgia high school football player,” Smart said. “He's a really good player from a really tough area and an effective runner."

The Bulldogs will also continue to rely on Dillon Bell and walk-on Cash Jones who scored against South Carolina on a 13-yard run. Bell is serving a dual role at wide receiver and out of the backfield.

“He's got a package, and the package each week they try to expand it and go piece by piece because we think he's a very valuable receiver,” Smart said.

Red zone woes on each side for Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia’s red zone touchdown percentage ranks 91st in the nation with just 9 in 16 trips. It’s not much better for scoring percentage at 78th because of two missed short field goals.

More eye-opening may be the defense’s red zone numbers. Georgia is 108th in touchdown percentage, according to cfbstats.com. There have only been four trips in the red zone, but resulted in three touchdowns.

“You have to be able to run the ball in the red area, and you have to be able to stop the run,” Smart said. “We did not, we let somebody run the ball in on us on defense, which is a no-no at Georgia.”

South Carolina rushed for 53 yards on 16 carries but scored the first rushing touchdown of the season on the Bulldogs which nose guard Zion Logue said didn’t sit well.

“Closing your eyes when you watch the film,” he said. “Don’t even want to see it. It makes your stomach sick.”

Georgia’s defense has seen the SEC stats that show the Bulldogs rank fifth in the conference in run defense at 87.3 per game.

“I want to fix it right now, but I can’t fix it until Saturday," he said.

Mykel Williams, Warren Brinson lead Georgia Bulldogs pressure from D-line

Defensive end Mykel Williams made an early impression on Logue in preseason camp last year.

He reminded him of the No. 1 overall draft pick from last year’s NFL draft

“You seen him flash, you seen kind of mimic a little bit of Travon (Walker),” Logue said. “It was like, ‘Wow.’ Long arms, very quick first step. As seen on the field, he’s a very dominant pass rusher.”

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound sophomore from Columbus leads Georgia with two sacks and is tied for the team-lead in pressures with 7 along with defensive lineman Warren Brinson who was credited with 5 against South Carolina.

Logue said Brinson has “that switch. Warren’s had it the whole time he’s been here. He gets in his ruts sometime, but I tell him all the time, come on, I know what you can do."

Georgia football offensive line forges forward with Amarius Mims out

With Amarius Mims undergoing surgery for a high ankle sprain, the Bulldogs will reach into its depth to fill the void of one of its best offensive lineman.

Dylan Fairchild, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound redshirt sophomore from West Forsyth, was pressed into extensive action at left guard as starter Xavier Truss shifted to Mims right tackle spot.

"Dylan played well,” Smart said. “I think the amount of time he played leading up to that game had helped him. He had played meaningful minutes. He had practiced with the ones. He's gone against our defensive line all camp, so I think he came in confident."

Backup tackle Austin Blaske, who missed the past two games with an MCL injury, practiced this week, but Smart said he’s “hurting.”

UAB coach Trent Dilfer on facing No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Trent Dilfer, the Super Bowl winning QB who jumped from high school head coach in Nashville to UAB head coach, spoke at his weekly press conference with “Fire Breathers Only” written in front of him.

“Trying to build this thing on embracing the challenges and doing hard things,” he said. “Got what I asked for. Can’t get any harder than this.”

Dilfer played in the NFL for 14 seasons and sees a lot of similarities with Georgia and teams he watched in the NFL.

“They are NFL coached,” Dilfer said. “They are incredibly well-coached from their eye discipline to their hands, to the communication, They shed blocks, they sustain blocks. That is football at its highest level.”

Smart talked on the phone previously with Dilfer about quarterbacks he trained with Elite 11 that Georgia was recruiting.

UAB offensive coordinator Alex Mortensen, son of recently retired NFL writer/broadcaster Chris Mortensen, worked on the support staff at Alabama when Smart was there. Blazers offensive line coach Eddie Gordon was a graduate assistant at Georgia.

UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno has 3 touchdown and 3 interceptions against FBS opponents while completing 74.1 percent of his passes.

The Blazers are 113th in the nation in scoring defense

UAB is making adjustments.

“We’ve reformatted some things on how the coaching process happens,” Dilfer said. “Nobody’s been fired, relegated. None of that.”

Georgia football vs. UAB prediction

Georgia 45, UAB 7

It’s back to another non-Power Five game. The Bulldogs put up 48 on UT Martin and 45 on Ball State. Getting an early lead and putting away the Blazers and allowing reserves to get work would be a good day before the SEC grind begins. UAB gave up 90 combined points to Georgia Southern and UAB.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here are five things to know for Georgia football vs. UAB