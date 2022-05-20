Georgia football Twitter reacts to Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher’s postgame handshake after the Texas A&M at Alabama game on Oct. 8 is something that every college football fan will look forward to.

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have been going at it ever since Saban claimed that “A&M bought every player on their team” and it is the reason why Texas A&M finished with the best recruiting class. Saban apologized on radio for singling anybody out, but the damage has been done. Jimbo Fisher had already hosted a fiery press conference where he was highly critical of Saban and asserted that he followed all of the current rules regulating college football.

Fisher and Texas A&M had the top-ranked incoming recruiting class. Saban and Alabama finished second in the class of 2022 recruiting rankings.

What about the team with the third-ranked class of 2022? Kirby Smart and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs are happy to stay out of the spotlight on this one. Georgia will have a target on its back in 2022 because it won the nation championship, but the Bulldogs don’t need to give any extra motivation to a pair of talented teams like Alabama and Texas A&M.

Here’s how Georgia fans and media reacted to the feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher:

Georgia football stays out of the battle

Kirby Smart watching this all go down pic.twitter.com/Dti6YJdXNu — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) May 19, 2022

Georgia wants regulation to the current landscape in the NCAA. The Bulldogs would advocate for that, but did not need to get mixed up in the war of words between Saban and Fisher.

More reactions

Kirby Smart watching Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher rip in to one another. pic.twitter.com/JEfbAOoHhk — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) May 19, 2022

Does Jimbo Fisher’s comments make the Aggies public enemy number one for Alabama?

Kirby Smart is going to send Jimbo Fisher a gift basket for taking Nick Saban's attention off of Georgia. 😂 — Giuseppe (@BuckeyevsTworld) May 19, 2022

Get your popcorn ready: the SEC West has a more intriguing rivalry now

The SEC West is certainly the more difficult of the two divisions in the SEC right now. Georgia can’t complain with its current set up in the SEC East.

The battles between Texas A&M and Alabama are going to be fun to watch in the upcoming years.

Kirby Smart looking at this Nick Saban/Jimbo Fisher beef: pic.twitter.com/mZ5bkeL2Cn — Your Friendly Neighborhood Web Queen 👸🏾 (@TanitaDotWeb) May 19, 2022

Did Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher agree on a key point?

247Sports’ Josh Pate thinks the current free market with NIL needs regulation. Ultimately, Saban and Fisher agree that there needs to be some sort of regulation from the NCAA, but the NCAA does not have the power to do much after it lost an antitrust case.

However, Saban and Fisher went after each other on a more personal level, so that is what much of the media will talk about.

One thing missed from Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher: They agreed on the most important point in the room. 🗣️ @LateKickJosh pic.twitter.com/Tj6qMXxrEH — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 20, 2022

What's next?

SEC Media Days is July 18-21. That will be an interesting few days, but tempers will have cooled off by then. Name, image and likeness licensing regulation or lack thereof, the transfer portal, and the feud between Saban and Fisher will be constant talking points of the week.

Additionally, with increased time requirements, stress, and non-football related issues will more coaches consider retiring like Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke did?

'You don’t get this back:' Matt Luke on leaving UGA and putting family ahead of footballhttps://t.co/N1NJEwmXz2 pic.twitter.com/YtiEkGXfnb — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) May 18, 2022

