Georgia football Twitter reacts as Dawgs fall to Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs got off to a promising 10-0 lead against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but Alabama made too many big plays in their 41-24 SEC Championship victory (same score as the game in 2020).

All is not lost for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and company will still make the College Football Playoff. Unlike in Georgia’s previous SEC Championship appearances, the Bulldogs entered the game 12-0, which gave them a healthy margin of error entering the contest.

Georgia’s pass rush did not perform well. Consequently, Georgia’s secondary was under fire from Bryce Young all night. Additionally, Stetson Bennett threw too many interceptions for the Dawgs. Georgia’s offense struggled in the red zone.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the loss:

How I feel right now 🥺😞 pic.twitter.com/rvT4HsEM0Q — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) December 5, 2021

Congratulations @AlabamaFTBL on winning the @SEC and securing a spot in the @CFBPlayoff

Here we go! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 5, 2021

24-41 Exact same score as last year — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 5, 2021

421 pass yards (SEC Championship Game record) 40 rush yards 4 total TD Bryce Young put on a SHOW. pic.twitter.com/kNmmNZCdE4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021

Georgia will still be the No. 3 seed in my opinion. There will be a lot of angry people tonight that won't want to hear that but I'd bet a ridiculous amount of anything you wanted to that Georgia will be No. 3, maybe even No. 2 depending on how Michigan looks. — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) December 5, 2021

Georgia fan status: dead inside pic.twitter.com/FbAlQa4Xb7 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 5, 2021

Pass rush has been lacking also. Giving Bryce Young this much time is recipe for disaster — DB (@DavinBellamy17) December 5, 2021

Alabama deserves a lot of credit. Tremendous bounce back performance. #SECChampionship @680TheFan — buck belue (@buckbelue8) December 5, 2021

Georgia fans may be glad to know that ESPN commentators cover the CFP:

When does this Disney contract kick in? I would love to watch a prime time game without Gary Danielson. — CousinShane (@BigOrangeVolz) December 5, 2021

