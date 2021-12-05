Georgia football Twitter reacts as Dawgs fall to Alabama

James Morgan
·2 min read
The Georgia Bulldogs got off to a promising 10-0 lead against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but Alabama made too many big plays in their 41-24 SEC Championship victory (same score as the game in 2020).

All is not lost for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and company will still make the College Football Playoff. Unlike in Georgia’s previous SEC Championship appearances, the Bulldogs entered the game 12-0, which gave them a healthy margin of error entering the contest.

Georgia’s pass rush did not perform well. Consequently, Georgia’s secondary was under fire from Bryce Young all night. Additionally, Stetson Bennett threw too many interceptions for the Dawgs. Georgia’s offense struggled in the red zone.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the loss:

Georgia fans may be glad to know that ESPN commentators cover the CFP:

