Georgia football Twitter fired up for national championship game

James Morgan
·2 min read

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the national championship game and Georgia football fans are fired up. Georgia fans have traveled very well in recent seasons. How will they turn out in Los Angeles?

The national title game will be played on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Georgia football will look win back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs face Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan and TCU.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

