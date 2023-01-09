Georgia football Twitter fired up for national championship game
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the national championship game and Georgia football fans are fired up. Georgia fans have traveled very well in recent seasons. How will they turn out in Los Angeles?
The national title game will be played on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Georgia football will look win back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs face Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan and TCU.
Georgia football is looking to repeat
The Dawgs are looking to repeat Monday night in Los Angeles!#ThrowbackThursday #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/342ChpivaR
— UGA (@universityofga) January 5, 2023
UGA football arrives in Los Angeles
Dawgs in the City of Angels 🌇#CFBPlayoff | #NationalChampionship | #GoDawgs@GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/xFMLwNCUXK
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 7, 2023
Are you ready?
Who's ready?#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/238kfo2Bw7
— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 4, 2023
Monday can't come soon enough
✌️ 𝑫𝑨𝒀𝑺 𝑶𝑼𝑻. @GeorgiaFootball x #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/AbG57gMbCW
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 8, 2023
Stage is set for the Dawgs and Frogs
📍Dawgs are here#GoDawgs | #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/E1yTjJy3vx
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 8, 2023
Georgia's jerseys for the national championship
National Championship jerseys are ready for @GeorgiaFootball #uniswag pic.twitter.com/0TwFZ3eQdE
— UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) January 6, 2023
ESPN hype video for national championship
TCU. Georgia. With everything on the line.
It’s almost time 🍿
(📍 @CapitalOne) pic.twitter.com/Utjbom7MkA
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 8, 2023
UGA fans are excited!
The Georgia Bulldogs are America’s team🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zh8vuKsMko
— 🚫🔑LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) January 8, 2023
happy new year to the georgia bulldogs and the georgia bulldogs only pic.twitter.com/OwruDP33pb
— Laura Nwogu (@lauranwogu_) January 1, 2023
Where and when will the redcoats be in Los Angeles?
Here’s our schedule for the National Championship. If you’re in the area, we’d love to have you join us for our events!#NothingFiner | #GoDawgs | #NationalChampionship | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/vLFIUJc0Sd
— UGA Redcoat Band (@UGARedcoatBand) January 6, 2023
Much of the nation will be cheering against Georgia
You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Weirdly enough, we’re becoming the villains #GoDawgs
— UGA Spike Squad (@UGASPIKESQUAD) January 7, 2023