Georgia football Twitter buzzing ahead of Clemson game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Morgan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Georgia Bulldogs are returning to football action for the first time since New Year’s Day. It’s one of the best days of the year. Georgia versus Clemson is expected to be one of the best games of the year. Will it live up to the hype?

It’s not often that a pair of top five teams play in the first week of the season. Additionally, Georgia and Clemson have a historic rivalry that dates back over a century.

Georgia football Twitter is excited for the return of Georgia Bulldogs football:

No. 5 Georgia versus No. 3 Clemson is the top game of an excellent opening weekend of college football. Other top season openers include: Miami versus Alabama, Louisiana at Texas, Indiana at Iowa, Penn State at Wisconsin, and more.

Clemson fans appear to be excited as well. Maybe a little bit too fired up:

More Football!

ESPN ranks CFB's most exciting teams to watch in 2021: Where's Georgia?

Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule makes Georgia vs Clemson pick

3 reasons why Clemson could beat Georgia this weekend

List

Georgia football: How to watch, listen and stream UGA vs Clemson

Recommended Stories