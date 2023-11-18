Georgia football trickery: Dillon Bell shows he can throw with TD pass vs. Tennessee Vols

Georgia football already showed that Dillon Bell could catch as a wide receiver.

The sophomore from Houston played running back this season when the Bulldogs were banged up at the position.

The Tennessee Volunteers learned Saturday that Bell can throw the ball as well.

More: Georgia-Tennessee score live updates: Bulldogs vs. Volunteers

More: Georgia football TE Brock Bowers on his speedy return from injury and 'purpose' coming back

Georgia ran a toss sweep to Bell, who threw to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the right side of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown.

It gave Georgia a 10-7 lead with 3:17 to go in the first quarter.

Bell added a 9-yard touchdown catch with 8:04 to go in the second quarter as Georgia moved ahead 17-7.

It was shades of Kenny McIntosh to AD Mitchell in the Orange Bowl win over Michigan in the 2021 College Football Playoff.

Georgia had run the ball six times on the 9 play, 65-yard drive before the touchdown pass by Bell.

Bell entered the game fourth in rushing for Georgia with 131 rushing yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Dillon Bell TD pass gets Georgia football into end zone at Tennessee