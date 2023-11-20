Georgia football trending toward another No. 1 recruiting class

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are recruiting at an elite level. In fact, Georgia is on the way to having the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

The early signing period is about a month away. Georgia has 28 commitments in the class of 2024 including one from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn writes that Georgia’s talented recruiting class could be the Dawgs’ highest-ranked class in years.

Kirby Smart currently has the No. 1 recruiting class for the first time since 2020. That class featured Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter, Darnell Washington, and Ladd McConkey among others who have been key to winning back-to-back titles. Dylan Raiola could be the next big-time commit that can keep Georgia on top. If Carson Beck decides to leave after the season for the NFL, that QB battle will be must-see TV.

Early signing period is from Dec. 20-22. The Bulldogs and most other top college football teams will sign most of their talent during the early signing window. The SEC has six of the nation’s ten best recruiting classes.

On3, 247Sports, and ESPN all rank Georgia’s 2024 class as No. 1 in the nation. Behind the Bulldogs are Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, and Florida State.

Georgia also has an early edge in the class of 2025, where the Bulldogs hold the nation’s top class as well.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire