Georgia football, transfer DB Smoke Bouie part ways after short stay with Bulldogs

NASHVILLE — Smoke Bouie’s time with Georgia football was short.

The Texas A&M transfer defensive back never made it to a game day with the Bulldogs.

Coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday at SEC Media Days that the Bainbridge native is no longer on the team.

“Smoke is no longer with our team,” Smart said. “It’s been that way for a while. He’s kind of mutually agreed to part ways and we wish him nothing but the best.”

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Bouie had 4 tackles and a pass breakup in seven games played last year at Texas A&M. He was looking like he may have a reserve role this season after spring practices.

He was one of three scholarship transfers before spring ball for Georgia along with wide receivers Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Rara Thomas from Mississippi State.

Bouie was suspended for a game in September at Texas A&M for breaking team rules.

He was a passenger when wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested for going 90 in a 45 on May 23 in Athens and received the vehicle when Rosemy-Jacksaint was brought in to be booked.,

Smart is from the same hometown as Bouie—“I know a lot of people back there”--and called his short stay in Athens as “very disappointing,” but he said “it was a decision made on both parties.”

