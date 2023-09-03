Georgia football tops UT Martin 48-7 in season opener

The Georgia Bulldogs are 1-0 after defeating a pesky UT Martin team 48-7. Georgia got off to a slow start in the first half against UT Martin.

The Bulldogs’ offense looked out of sync at times. It is only Week 1. It’s simply too early to overreact to Georgia’s first performance of the season.

Georgia’s newest starting quarterback, Carson Beck, helped the Dawgs score just 17 points in the first half. Georgia fans weren’t happy that the Bulldogs had to settle for a field goal late in the first half after driving into the red zone.

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo questionably called a run play with under 30 second left in the first half. The run play forced Georgia to spike the ball and cost the Dawgs a shot into the end zone. On third down, Carson Beck missed Arian Smith in the back of the end zone and Georgia had to settle for three.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck made his first career start against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck had a solid, but not spectacular debut. Beck threw for 294 yards and contributed two total touchdowns. Beck found Brock Bowers early and often in Georgia’s victory. Bowers finished with five receptions for 77 yards and a rushing touchdown. Wide receiver Mekhi Mews also impressed. He scored a nifty 54-yard touchdown on a screen pass.

The Bulldog defense looked sharp and allowed only two third-down conversions all night. UT Martin scored a fourth quarter touchdown to end Georgia’s shot at a shutout.

Safety Malaki Starks was all over the place and finished with eight tackles. Defensive end Mykel Williams recorded a sack. True freshman Kyron Jones recorded a pick-six late in the fourth quarter to the delight of his teammates.

Next up for Georgia is another home game against Ball State in Week 2.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire