Georgia football in top schools for Pennsylvania’s best 2023 recruit

James Morgan
·1 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for elite safety recruit Rahmir Stewart. He is a four-star recruit who plays high school football for Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rahmir Stewart is the No. 4 ranked safety in the class of 2023. The four-star prospect is also ranked as the No. 60 overall recruit in the junior class at the moment.

As a freshman, Rahmir Stewart impressed everyone with his ball-skills, tackling, and play recognition. Stewart continues to improve and add more facets to his game.

At Imhotep Institute, Stewart shows versatility. He shows off his athleticism when he runs read-option plays from the quarterback position. He is ranked as the top class of 2023 recruit in Pennsylvania.

Stewart announced his top 12 schools via his Twitter account:

Rahmir Stewart puts Penn State, Iowa State, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan, and USC in his top schools.

Will Stewart end up staying home at Penn State? Or will the top-ranked 2023 prospect in Pennsylvania head to the SEC and play for Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, or Alabama.

The four-star Philadelphia prospect has a long time to make his decision. Rahmir Stewart is a key defensive back recruit to keep an eye on.

