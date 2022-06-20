Georgia football in top schools for elite DT Jamaal Jarrett

Jamaal Jarrett is the third-ranked player in North Carolina. Jarrett is a big defensive tackle with a similar frame to Georgia Bulldogs legend Jordan Davis. Jordan Davis is also from North Carolina.

Now, Jarrett considers his top three schools to be Georgia, Auburn, and North Carolina. Jarrett’s commitment is scheduled for July 19. He has taken recent visits to all three of his top schools.

Jamaal Jarrett plays high school football for Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. Can the UNC Tar Heels get Jarrett to stay home or will he leave the state and try to be the next Jordan Davis or Derrick Brown?

The 6-foot-6, 350-pound defensive tackle is ranked as the No. 176 recruit in class of 2023. Jamaal Jarrett is considered the No. 26 defensive lineman in the rising senior class. He has committed to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl.

The Grimsley standout is also a track and field athlete. Jarrett plans to be an early enrollee at the next level.

Jamaal Jarrett is more of run-stuffer than a pass rusher, which is expected of someone at his size. Jarrett shows the ability to shed blocks and deliver big hits on tape. He is simply to big and athletic for most high school offensive linemen to block.

The four-star defensive line recruit named his top three schools via Twitter and set his commitment date:

