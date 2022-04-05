Georgia football in top schools for elite OT Chase Bisontis

Chase Bisontis, a four-star prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Preparatory High School, has named his top schools. Bisontis includes Georgia, who offered him a scholarship in Feb. 2021.

Bisontis is rated as the No. 6 offensive tackle, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 57 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The four-star Don Bosco offensive tackle puts Georgia, Rutgers, Michigan State, Miami, Texas, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and LSU in his top eight schools.

Don Bosco is one of the top high school football programs in the country. In fact, the New Jersey powerhouse has sent a dozen players to the NFL including five active players.

The Don Bosco star has recently visited Alabama, Michigan State, and Rutgers. He has scholarship offers from many of the top schools across the country including Florida, Wisconsin, and Clemson.

Chase Bisontis announced his top schools via his Twitter account:

My Top 8‼️Thank you to all the schools that have been recruiting me. These will be the schools I will be focusing on💯 Where’s home❓ pic.twitter.com/xQYwhLMA6F — Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) April 2, 2022

