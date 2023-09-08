Georgia football in top schools for 4-star safety Jadyn Hudson

The Georgia Bulldogs are among Jadyn Hudson’s top schools. Hudson is a member of the class of 2025.

The 2025 safety recruit plays high school football for Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California. Jadyn Hudson is ranked as the No. 66 recruit in the class of 2025 and the No. 8 player in California. Hudson is the seventh-ranked safety in the country.

Hudson plays defensive back and wide receiver for Pittsburg. The junior already holds numerous scholarship offers. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety has a large catch radius and excels at winning jump balls on the offensive side of the football

The Pittsburg standout has committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl. Hudson has gone on recent recruiting visits to Oregon and USC.

Hudson announced his top schools via social media:

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jadyn Hudson is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 180 S from Pittsburg, CA is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the 2025 Class (No. 6 S) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/HJOBuKbfBE pic.twitter.com/6Q02vRWRni — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 7, 2023

Hudson’s top schools are Miami, Washington, USC, Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Oregon, Michigan, and Penn State.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs currently have the nation’s top class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire