Georgia football’s top positions of need in the transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs will turn to the transfer portal in order to bolster its roster. Georgia has already seen numerous players enter the transfer portal. The Dawgs have a big incoming recruiting class with 28 total commitments, but may opt for more experienced options in a few positions.

Last offseason, Georgia used the transfer portal to add to its wide receiver room. This offseason, the Bulldogs have several different positions they could end up targeting. Georgia has had 25 players drafted over the last two NFL drafts and it has taken a toll on Georgia’s roster.

What are Georgia football’s top positions of need? And what positions could the Bulldogs target in the transfer portal?

Defensive interior

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s defensive front has to be more disruptive in 2024. The Bulldogs missed defensive tackles like Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

Georgia could target former Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolan, who is among the best players in the transfer portal. The Dawgs have an excellent history of developing defensive line talent, so they should be a desirable destination.

Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, and Zion Logue all could head to the NFL draft.

Outside linebacker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s pass rush did not get home enough against Alabama. Perhaps the solution is giving Jalon Walker a few more snaps. Regardless, Georgia needs an outside linebacker that excels in setting the edge, which was a weakness of the Georgia defensive in 2023.

Wide receiver

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia is expected to target Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys in the transfer portal. Humphreys would bring a lot of speed to the Georgia wide receiver room and three years of remaining eligibility.

Georgia wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Rara Thomas, Dominic Lovett, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint all have NFL draft decisions to make. Georgia only has two commitments from wide receivers in the class of 2024.

Running back

Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson missed the 2023 season, but could be UGA’s top back in 2024. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s depth at running back was tested throughout the 2023 college football season. Senior running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton could both return or go the NFL. If both Edwards and Milton head to the NFL, then running back would be a major position of need.

Offensive line

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Austin Blaske entered the transfer portal. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia should feel pretty good about its offensive line room heading into 2024. The Dawgs have a great recruiting class that features six commitments at the offensive line position. Georgia guards Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris both saw extended playing time this season and should return next year. Offensive tackle Earnest Greene is projected to return at left tackle.

However, center Sedrick Van Pran, guard Tate Ratledge, guard/tackle Xavier Truss, and right tackle Amarius Mims are all candidates to enter the NFL draft. Georgia has even targeted a junior college offensive tackle to address the position.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire