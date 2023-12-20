Georgia football’s top leading rushers of 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs rushing offense is fourth in the SEC with 2,305 rushing yards through 13 games. Georgia’s rushing attack is one of three SEC schools (along with Tennessee and LSU) to rush for over five yards per carry this season. The Dawgs have an SEC-high 35 rushing touchdowns.

The Georgia offensive line did a solid job of paving the way for Georgia’s rushing attack all season. Georgia did not have the luxury of having a rushing quarterback, but still will finish the year as one of the best rushing offenses in the SEC.

We’ll take a look at all seven Georgia Bulldogs that have at least 15 carries this season. Who are Georgia’s leading rushers in 2023?

Running back Andrew Paul

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Andrew Paul scored his only rushing touchdown of the year against Ole Miss. Paul should be in-line for a larger role in 2024.

Stats: 26 carries for 108 rushing yards and one touchdown

Quarterback Carson Beck

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck showed better-than-expected mobility in 2023. Beck was not ripping off long runs, but he was able to pick up a few first downs on scrambles. Remember, quarterback sacks and kneel downs count as rushing attempts for Beck. Beck has the third-most rushing touchdowns on Georgia.

Stats: 59 carries for 126 rushing yards and four touchdowns

Running back Roderick Robinson

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia freshman running back Roderick Robinson battled injuries in 2023 after getting off to a strong start to the season. It could benefit Robinson in the long run because he only played in four games and should be able to get a redshirt.

Stats: 17 carries for 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns

Running back Cash Jones

.@Cash3Jones takes it in from 13 yards out. Watch live on CBS#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/caTfJcYID6 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 16, 2023

Cash Jones has the second-most receiving yardage (92 yards) of any Georgia running back in 2023. Jones primarily played in passing situations. He also has the highest yards per carry of any Bulldog (7.6 yards per carry).

Stats: 17 carries for 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns

Wide receiver Dillon Bell

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Dillon Bell is Georgia’s third leading rusher and sixth leading receiver. Bell showcased his versatility in 2023 and should continue to see a lot of touches. Bell dominated against Tennessee and is one of Georgia’s best players with the ball in his hands.

Stats: 25 carries for 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns

Running back Kendall Milton

Kendall Milton caps off an 8-play, 83-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run. Georgia leads Alabama 7-0 early in the SEC Championship 🏈 pic.twitter.com/jf57RFXY5G — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 2, 2023

Georgia senior running back Kendall Milton played his best at the end of the 2023 college football season. Milton, who probably played his best game against Georgia Tech, scored the most touchdowns of any Georgia running back.

Stats: 112 carries for 686 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns

Running back Daijun Edwards

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Shifty running back Daijun Edwards is Georgia’s top rusher and No. 1 receiving back. Edwards hauled in 19 receptions for 169 receiving yards this year. Edwards’ running style tends to make opposing tacklers take bad angles.

Stats: 157 carries for 819 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire