Georgia football in top group for WR Eugene Hilton

Three-star wide receiver recruit Eugene Hilton has named his top seven schools. Hilton is a member of the class of 2025.

The elite wide receiver prospect is ranked as the No. 432 recruit in the country, the No. 60 wide receiver, and the No. 7 player in Indiana, according to 247Sports. Hilton plays high school football for Zionsville High School in Zionsville, Indiana. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver is currently projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Eugene Hilton’s father, T.Y. Hilton, played in the NFL for over 10 seasons and recorded 9,812 receiving yards along with 53 career receiving touchdowns. T.Y. Hilton primarily played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Hilton’s top schools are Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas, Purdue, Ole Miss, Miami and Georgia. On film, the three-star receiver displays a good combination of speed and body control. Hilton is capable of winning contested catches.

NEWS: Class of 2025 WR Eugene Hilton Jr. is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 195 WR from Zionsville, IN is the son of former Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton “A commitment is coming soon,” Hilton said. Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/9fZwLPBGcZ pic.twitter.com/RnqmYS8wJX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 10, 2024

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football hold the nation’s No. 10 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle. Georgia does not have any commitments from wide receivers in the class of 2025 yet.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire