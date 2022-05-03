Georgia football in top 4 for UGA legacy, third-ranked RB

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for in-state running back Justice Haynes. Haynes is ranked as a four-star recruit and is the third-ranked recruit in Georgia. He is the third-ranked running back prospect in the class of 2023 and is the No. 45 recruit in the country. He is not far from being ranked as a five-star prospect.

Justice Haynes, the son of former Georgia Bulldog running back Verron Haynes, plays high school football for Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia. Verron Haynes is a famous figure in University of Georgia football history for his last-minute receiving touchdown in the Hobnail Boot game, which gave Mark Richt and UGA a huge win over sixth-ranked Tennessee in 2001.

Verron Haynes played several seasons in the NFL. Brett Hansbauer-USA TODAY Sports

Justice Haynes is making his own name. He has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi State, Miami and more. He was spectacular as a freshman in high school and racked up 1,754 rushing yards along with 18 touchdowns.

Haynes has improved since his freshman season. As a junior, he scored 31 total touchdowns and ran for an incredible 2,475 yards.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back considers Georgia, Alabama, USC, and Ohio State to be his top four schools.

Justice Haynes has committed to the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game. Haynes received his scholarship offer from UGA in October, 2020.

Hayne’s father, Verron, ran for 738 yards over several seasons in Athens. Verron Haynes went on to win a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

More!