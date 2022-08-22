Georgia football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Since 1892, thousands of football players have donned the red and black to represent the University of Georgia football program.

Hall of famers, Heisman Trophy winners, All-Americans and national champions have graced Sanford Stadium and left a lasting legacy in Athens. Athletes come and go, but the fans’ adoration for the football program remains the same. Although a player may leave after 3-4 years, some make an impact that lasts a lifetime.

From the greatest to ever do it, Herschel Walker, to future legend Brock Bowers, there’s no shortage of talent on Georgia’s all-time offensive roster.

Enjoy, and let us know who you think we left off.

Starting QB: David Greene

Greene started all four of his seasons at UGA and had a total record of 42-10 (80.77 win %) throughout his entire career. He put up amazing stats, including 849/1440 (59%), 11,528 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. These numbers are some of the best in Georgia history. He was responsible for Mark Richt’s first historic season in Athens when he quarterbacked the transition of Georgia going from average to a consistent national contender with his 13-1 SEC Championship team.

Backup QB: Aaron Murray

Murray holds nearly all of the Georgia and SEC passing records. Throughout his four seasons as the Georgia starter, he led the team to a 36-18 record. But for Murray, it was all about his outstanding numbers. In his career, he had 921 completions on 1,478 attempts (62.3%) for 13,166 yards, and 121 touchdowns, all of which are Georgia records. His 13,166 passing yards and 121 touchdowns are an all-time SEC record, which still holds today.

Starting RB: Herschel Walker

No player is more synonymous with Georgia football than Herschel Walker. You could even make a strong case that he was the college game’s greatest player ever. As a freshman, number 34 carried Georgia to its second ever National Championship. His junior season, Walker was named to his third-consecutive first-team All-American selection and won the Heisman trophy. The SEC Player of the Year every season he participated, Walker is the last Bulldog (and one of only four) to have his number retired. He finished his Georgia career with 5,259 rushing yards, a Georgia and SEC record, and 49 touchdowns.

Backup RB: Charley Trippi

All one needs to know about the career and place in history of Charley Trippi comes from these impeccable sources. Possibly two of the 20th century’s most knowledgeable college football authorities, Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, and the legendary voice of college football, ABC play-by-play man Keith Jackson, are both on record as having stated that Charley Trippi was the greatest college football player they had ever seen play. He helped Georgia win a national title, paused his UGA career to fight in World War II, then came back and won the Maxwell Award while finishing second in Heisman voting.

Starting WR1: Hines Ward

He played at Georgia from 1994-97 and did it all. He finished his UGA career with 1,965 receiving yards, 1,066 rushing yards and even had 918 yards passing.

Starting WR2: A.J. Green

In just three seasons with Georgia, Green managed to place fourth in career receptions (166), third in career receiving yards (2,619), and second in career touchdown receptions (23). He also holds the Georgia record for most receptions by a freshman with 56 back in 2008. In 2009 and 2010, Green was named as a first-team all-American.

Starting WR3: Terrence Edwards

He is the only receiver in Georgia history to notch over 1,000 receiving yards in a season (1,004 in 2002) and over 3,000 receiving yards in a career (3,093). He does hold both records for UGA. Edwards was even the SEC leader in receiving yards for about 10 years until Vanderbilt wide receiver Jordan Matthews broke it in 2013.

Backup WR: Fred Gibson

Gibson finished his career with UGA fifth all-time in career catches (161), second all time in receiving yards (2,884), and tied for fourth all time in career touchdown catches (20). In 2001 vs Kentucky, he broke the UGA record for most receiving yards in a game with 201, which was later broken again by Tavarres King.

Backup WR: Lindsay Scott

Responsible for maybe the greatest play in the history of Georgia football, the 92 yard game-winner against Florida in 1980, Scott finished his career with 2,098 receiving yards and a national championship.

Backup WR: Tavarres King

The go-to receiver for Aaron Murray, King racked up 136 catches for 2,602 yards and 21 touchdowns throughout his career. He even holds the UGA record for most receiving yards in a game with 205 back in 2012 against Michigan St. He is also third all-time for Georgia in total touchdown catches.

Starting TE: Brock Bowers

He’s young, but he may wind up being one of the greatest Georgia offensive players of all-time by the end of his career. He was easily Georgia’s biggest offensive weapon on the 2021 national title team. As a true freshman, he reeled in 56 catches for 882 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown en route to being named a member of the Associated Press and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team. His 13 receiving touchdowns are a single season record at UGA. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Backup TE: Leonard Pope

From 2003-05, Pope was an absolute nightmare for opposing linebackers and defensive backs. The 6-foot-7, 255 pound beast recorded 65 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns during his Georgia career.

Starting C: David Andrews

Andrews was a three-year starter and All-SEC center for the Bulldogs and became a finalist for the Rimington Trophy. The former three-star recruit from Norcross, Georgia led Georgia to several offensive records, including season scoring records. The importance of Andrews to the Georgia offense was demonstrated during the 2014 Florida game. The No. 9 Bulldogs were heavily favored over the unranked Gators. With UGA leading 7-0 in the first quarter, Andrews suffered a severe sprained ankle and was forced to leave the game. The Georgia offense lost its momentum and the Dawgs fell to Florida 38-20. The following week, Andrews returned against Kentucky and helped lead Georgia to a 63-31 victory.

Backup C: Ray Donaldson

Donaldson originally started his UGA career (1977-79) as a linebacker before being moved to center midway through his sophomore season. He earned All-SEC honors at Georgia before being drafted by the Baltimore Colts in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft.

Starting G1: Guy McIntyre

He began his Georgia career as a tight end, then moved to defense and then ended up at offensive guard. He was a four-year starter, two-time SEC champion and winner of the Jacobs Trophy as the best blocker in the Southeastern Conference. Years later he even caught a touchdown from Joe Montana.

Backup G1: Moonpie Wilson

Moonpie started his career on defense before being moved to the o-line where he earned All-SEC honors in both of his two seasons at the position. During his 1976 senior season, he was also a First Team All-American.

Starting G2: Max Jean-Gilles

Big Max played for Georgia from 2002 to 2005 and was a first-team All-SEC selection and recognized as a consensus first-team All-American. He was a key starter on a team that defeated LSU 34–14 to win the 2005 SEC Championship Game.

Backup G2: Pat Dye

Many remember him as the legendary coach of the Auburn Tigers, but before was with the enemy, he was an All-American with the Georgia Bulldogs. Dye’s UGA career lasted until 1960 – when it ended he had earned All-SEC honors, was an All-America first teamer in 1959 and ’60, and was named the SEC’s Most Valuable Lineman by the Atlanta Touchdown Club.

Starting T1: Andrew Thomas

Thomas started 41 games for the Bulldogs in his three years in Athens and was named first-team All-SEC by coaches in both 2018 and 2019. Thomas was also named to the Walter Camp All-America 1st Team for 2019, and won the SEC’s Jacob’s Blocking Trophy, given to the SEC’s best offensive lineman – UGA’s first recipient of the award in 21 years.

Backup T1: Isaiah Wynn

Wynn made 41 starts for the Bulldogs and in 2017 was named to the Coaches and AP All-SEC first team. Wynn was also a captain during Georgia’s 2017 national championship run before being drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Starting T2: Matt Stinchcomb

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Stinchcomb is one of the most decorated players in Georgia history, both as an athlete and a student (he had a 3.96 GPA). In addition to being a two-time Academic All-American, he was also a two-time First-Team All-American for his play. He started 32 consecutive games, won the Jacobs Award as the SEC’s most outstanding blocker in 1998 and was a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award.

Backup T2: Cordy Glenn

The versatile Glenn was responsible for protecting Aaron Murray throughout his Georgia career. He was first-team All-SEC in 2011 and ranks tied for first all-time at UGA in career starts by an offensive lineman with 50.

