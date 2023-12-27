Georgia football TEs coach Todd Hartley on how 'nagging' ankle injury impacted Brock Bowers

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Tight end Brock Bowers didn’t make the trip with the Georgia football team on Tuesday evening to Miami for on-site preparations for Saturday’s Orange Bowl.

The projected top 10 overall NFL draft pick seems unlikely to play against Florida State, but tight ends coach Todd Hartley didn’t rule it out.

“I hope he makes it, I don’t know if he will,” he said Wednesday morning at an Orange Bowl press conference at the Le Meridien Dania Beach. “It’s still something we’re up in the air on, waiting to see. He’s been great in support of his teammates throughout the prep.”

Hartley on Wednesday morning left open the possibility that the junior could join his teammates this week.

“He’s trying to get as healthy as possible,” Hartley said of Bowers who underwent surgery for a high ankle sprain and missed three total games afterwards and played less than 100 percent in others after returning.

Hartley said the ankle “has been nagging him ever since then. Just how hard he plays, the violence he plays with, the force he plays, it just hasn’t been the same since. For Brock’s best interest, we’ve got to get that thing healthy.”

Bowers, expected to declare for the NFL draft, will end his career as one of only three Bulldogs to be a three-time All-Amercian, joining Herschel Walker and David Pollack.

The first two-time winner of the Mackey Award for nation’s top tight end is second in program history in touchdown catches with 26 and third in receptions with 175.

Mykel Williams on his 'ongoing conversation' on his Georgia football position

Georgia lists Mykel Williams in its bowl media guide as a defensive lineman. Specifically on the depth chart, he’s with the defensive ends.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound rising junior from Columbus said he’s been talking to coaches in recent weeks about a different role by playing more as a standup outside linebacker.

“It’s been an ongoing conversation, it’s something that we work on,” he said. “We’re just trying to put me in the best position on and off the field for here and for my future. I just appreciate Georgia for doing it how they’re doing it.”

Williams was the No. 4 rated overall prospect nationally in the 2022 class behind Travis Hunter, Walter Nolen and Luther Burden.

He’s tied for the team lead with 3½ sacks and has 14 tackles and 18 quarterback pressures.

“I know this,” Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said, “we’d like to play him on the edge more. Whether that’s at D-end, Jack (outside linebacker), anything from that standpoint. He’s one of our best players, and we want to make sure he’s doing what he does best more often.”

Schumann said Williams has always cross-trained as a bigger, outside linebacker.

“You decide that based on who’s your best 11 and what is your opponent doing,” he said.

Williams said playing as an outside linebacker “should be good. It’ll be effective. I feel like it’s a great thought.”

Georgia Bulldog CB Kamari Lassiter on opting in for bowl and NFL

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter said it was a “no-brainer,” to play in the Orange Bowl even thought he’s showing up relatively high in NFL draft projections.

“I’m a football player,” he said. “I’m just going out here being connected with my brothers. We have one more game in the season so just being able to go out there and play for each other, that’s what we said we were going to do at the beginning of the year so that’s how I’m going to finish it.”

ESPN’s Matt Miller placed Lassiter as the No. 29 overall player in his mock draft and Jordan Reid listed the junior at No. 34 overall.

Lassiter said he’s relied on his family and talked to Georgia coaches on his NFL decision, but he’s “just focused on the now right now. I’m just focused on the next game and be where my feet are.”

Lassiter said he has yet to look at the draft grade he got back from an NFL advisory committee.

