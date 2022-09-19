Georgia football TE Brock Bowers named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers put on an absolute show on Saturday during UGA’s 48-7 road win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The sophomore tight end caught five passes for 121 yards and had three total touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing).

Bowers’ big game in Columbia earned him Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors, which the SEC announced on Monday.

This was the fifth time in Bowers’ short career that he has finished a game with over 100 receiving yards and the second time he has scored three touchdowns in a single contest.

Through three games this season, Bowers has 10 receptions for 216 yards and three total touchdowns.

In 2021, Bowers reeled in 56 catches for 882 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown en route to being named a member of the Associated Press and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team. His 13 receiving touchdowns are a single season record at UGA. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

This offseason, Bowers was named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list, given out annually to the person deemed the best college football player of the year by sportscasters, sportswriters, and coaches. He was also named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, presented annually to college football’s most outstanding pass catcher, regardless of position.

Here are a few of Bowers’ highlights from his big Week 3 game:

Brock Bowers would be starting on 32 different NFL teams if he was allowed pic.twitter.com/LavaWDczKA — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) September 17, 2022

Brock Bowers really is Baby Gronk pic.twitter.com/2u9Keq2BeE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2022

