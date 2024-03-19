Georgia football spring game tickets, pregame information

Georgia football’s annual G-Day spring scrimmage will be on Saturday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on SEC Network+ for those unable to attend the event in person.

Fans will be able to enter Sanford Stadium at 10:00 a.m. Georgia will play an alumni flag football game at 10:15 a.m. Georgia will hold the Dawg Walk at 11:50 a.m.

Ticket prices for the spring game are $5. Tickets are now on sale to the general public. Students may begin requesting tickets on April 3. Stadium concessions will be open.

Georgia football will have a lot of fresh talent for fans to watch this spring. The Bulldogs have 22 early enrollees and six transfers that are learning Georgia football’s culture and system this spring. Seven more players will join the Bulldogs over the summer.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart detailed what he’s seen in the Bulldogs’ roster through three practices.

“A lot of competition out there. As a whole, the overall feels probably a little younger than what I remember in the past. Maybe it’s the total number of new players. In terms of midyears, I think we’re up a little bit in midyears. We’ve broken a new record every year with more and more midyears, and then the addition of the portal guys. It’s just a lot of new faces out there. That’s the biggest difference. But they’re progressing well and practicing well,” said Smart.

Georgia returns quarterback Carson Beck and a lot of veteran pieces, so it will be interesting to see how they fit alongside Georgia’s new talent. The Bulldogs signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

