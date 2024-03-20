Georgia football’s spring cornerback depth chart

This spring, the Georgia Bulldogs will be replacing their No. 1 cornerback, Kamari Lassiter, from last season. Lassiter is expected to be a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Georgia junior cornerback Daylen Everette figures to be Georgia’s top cornerback this fall. Everette started all 14 games for Georgia in 2023 and is a former elite recruit/

Georgia is also replacing former five-star recruit AJ Harris. Last year, Harris saw significant snaps for the Dawgs, especially early in the season, before transferring to Penn State in December.

Georgia signed another stout recruiting class at cornerback. The Bulldogs signed the nation’s No. 1 cornerback in Ellis Robinson, who could see immediate playing time in Athens. Let’s take a look at Georgia’s depth chart at cornerback after a few days of spring practice.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire