Georgia football special teams coordinator leaving the program

In Georgia football’s latest coaching staff move, Georgia Bulldogs special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is no longer with the team. Cochran, who had served as Georgia’s special teams coordinator since 2020, helped Georgia have one of the top special teams units in the country. In fact, the Georgia special teams did not allow a punt return all season in 2023.

Cochran is widely known for being a memorable strength coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. Cochran has been on the staff of eight national championship teams (five at Alabama, two at Georgia, and one at LSU).

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who has coached with Cochran for 13 seasons, was able to lure the former Alabama strength coach to Athens, Georgia, with an on-field role. Georgia’s special teams played well under Cochran, but should continue to excel in the future considering Georgia’s recruiting prowess and returning players.

Additionally, former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey will no longer be on Georgia’s coaching staff. Kirby Smart released the following statement thanking Dickey and Cochran.

I want to thank Scott and Darrell for their contributions to Georgia football. We wish them all the best moving forward.

Georgia is promoting Kirk Benedict to be Georgia’s new special teams coordinator.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire