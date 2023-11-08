Advertisement

Georgia football social media reacts to College Football Playoff rankings

Lucas Kochevar
·3 min read
The Georgia Bulldogs have slotted in at the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Following a 30-21 win against the Missouri Tigers, the Bulldogs don’t move anywhere in the rankings.

The Bulldogs upcoming opponent, the Ole Miss Rebels, are sitting at No. 9 in the new rankings. This will give the Bulldogs another good resume game on Saturday.

The College Football Playoff rankings did not change much following Week 10. In fact, the top eight remained the same.

Bulldogs social media account not too concerned about the rankings

 

Georgia ranks second again the College Football Playoff Rankings

Despite an ugly win at Rutgers, Ohio State remains No. 1 and Georgia is still at No. 2.

Georgia has a chance at No. 1 after this weekend

 

Safe to say some UGA people aren't pleased

This is the entire top 25 rankings

The new College Football Playoff rankings features three new teams into the rankings with Arizona, Iowa and North Carolina. Oklahoma State had the biggest jump as they moved up seven spots after beating Oklahoma, who saw the biggest fall going down eight spots.

SEC teams in this weeks CFP rankings

The teams have jumped around in rankings, but they remain the same from last weeks rankings. LSU drops after their loss against Alabama and Missouri drops after their loss against Georgia.

AP Poll remains different than CFP rankings

Kirby Smart keeps getting bulletin board material

Aaron Murray disagrees with the ranking

Georgia takes on Tennessee in two weeks

Missouri has a quick turnaround against Tennessee on Saturday at 3:30. The Volunteers travel to Missouri and then will take on Georgia November 18. Before this matchup, Georgia has to beat Ole Miss at 7 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire