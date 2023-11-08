Georgia football social media reacts to College Football Playoff rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs have slotted in at the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Following a 30-21 win against the Missouri Tigers, the Bulldogs don’t move anywhere in the rankings.

The Bulldogs upcoming opponent, the Ole Miss Rebels, are sitting at No. 9 in the new rankings. This will give the Bulldogs another good resume game on Saturday.

The College Football Playoff rankings did not change much following Week 10. In fact, the top eight remained the same.

Bulldogs social media account not too concerned about the rankings

Georgia ranks second again the College Football Playoff Rankings

The second College Football Playoff rankings of the season have been released from the CFP selection committee and there are no changes to the top six. 1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Michigan

4. Florida State 5. Washington

6. Oregon pic.twitter.com/HLRuucrgPn — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 8, 2023

Despite an ugly win at Rutgers, Ohio State remains No. 1 and Georgia is still at No. 2.

Georgia has a chance at No. 1 after this weekend

#Buckeyes stay at 1 for another week. If UGA beats Ole Miss this week, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Dawgs jump the Bucks, though https://t.co/3U4NcpfzYe — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) November 8, 2023

Safe to say some UGA people aren't pleased

Save me “week 2 rankings don’t matter” takes. These 12 people in a room are seeing our sport of CFB way different than we are. And it may not be a problem now, but don’t complain in December what they showed you to be true in November. They aren’t watching. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) November 8, 2023

This is the entire top 25 rankings

The new College Football Playoff rankings features three new teams into the rankings with Arizona, Iowa and North Carolina. Oklahoma State had the biggest jump as they moved up seven spots after beating Oklahoma, who saw the biggest fall going down eight spots.

SEC teams in this weeks CFP rankings

The SEC has the MOST teams in the latest #CFBPlayoff rankings 💪 pic.twitter.com/5X69NBre5c — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 8, 2023

The teams have jumped around in rankings, but they remain the same from last weeks rankings. LSU drops after their loss against Alabama and Missouri drops after their loss against Georgia.

AP Poll remains different than CFP rankings

Here is the AP Poll for week #11 of NCAA football, heading into this weeks action. This week the top 9 seeds remain the same with the Georgia Bulldogs on top again for the 21st straight week tying the second longest streak in history with the Miami Hurricanes 21 straight from… pic.twitter.com/cAjl8Qshws — Scooze News (@ScoozeNews) November 7, 2023

Kirby Smart keeps getting bulletin board material

Keep giving Kirby Smart motivation pic.twitter.com/zuWpJZc8zG — Gustavo Fring (@zone6nova) November 8, 2023

Aaron Murray disagrees with the ranking

The committee just looks at box scores! No way did they really watch that Ohio St vs Rutgers game and can honestly say that’s the best team in the country UGA got the big win vs Missouri and deserves to move to #1 — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) November 8, 2023

Georgia takes on Tennessee in two weeks

Mizzou dropping two spots to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings following their loss to Georgia. They take on No. 13 Tennessee this weekend. pic.twitter.com/mapCAB9XPG — Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) November 8, 2023

Missouri has a quick turnaround against Tennessee on Saturday at 3:30. The Volunteers travel to Missouri and then will take on Georgia November 18. Before this matchup, Georgia has to beat Ole Miss at 7 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium

