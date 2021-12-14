Georgia football signs Australian punter Brett Thorson

Australian punter Brett Thorson has signed with the University of Georgia. Thorson is the top-ranked punter in the class of 2022. He will attend UGA on a full scholarship.

Thorson is Kirby Smart and Georgia’s first player to sign in the class of 2022 thanks to the time difference. Thorson is ranked as a three-star prospect and is the top-ranked recruit in Australia.

Australia produces tons of punters in the college and pro ranks. In fact, Australia has six of the top 10 punters in the class of 2022.

Georgia football announced Thorson’s signing via Twitter:

Current UGA punter Jake Camarda is expected to enter the 2022 NFL draft following the College Football Playoff.

List