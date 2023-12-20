Georgia football signs another 5-star
The early signing period is in full swing as Georgia football signs the bulk of its No. 1 2024 recruiting class.
Two five-star recruits have signed with the Bulldog thus far: cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and linebacker Justin Williams.
The Oak Ridge High School (Conroe, Texas) standout is the latest elite linebacker to join the Bulldogs.
Williams is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 cycle and the No. 3 recruit in Texas. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker is the No. 11 player overall in the 2024 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.
Linebacker U just gained another standout, adding to a long standing tradition at the University of Georgia.
Newest addition to #LBU @Justinwilliamz4 is HOME.#GoDawgs | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/vlb8Sf6gur
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 20, 2023
We have you covered at UGA Wire throughout the early signing period.