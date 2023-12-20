Georgia football signs another 5-star

The early signing period is in full swing as Georgia football signs the bulk of its No. 1 2024 recruiting class.

Two five-star recruits have signed with the Bulldog thus far: cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and linebacker Justin Williams.

The Oak Ridge High School (Conroe, Texas) standout is the latest elite linebacker to join the Bulldogs.

Williams is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 cycle and the No. 3 recruit in Texas. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker is the No. 11 player overall in the 2024 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

Linebacker U just gained another standout, adding to a long standing tradition at the University of Georgia.

