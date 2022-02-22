Georgia football signee E.J. Lightsey in stable condition after being shot multiple times

Fitzgerald (Ga.) linebacker and class of 2022 Georgia signee E.J. Lightsey is in stable condition after being shot multiple times on Monday.

Lightsey was shot in the back and shoulder in a park around 6:30 p.m. ET, according to Fitzgerald Police Chief William Smallwood Jr. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“[Lightsey] was picked up and taken to the hospital,” Smallwood Jr. said. “After that, I can’t tell you exactly what happened because we’ve got so many different stories and versions of it. We’re trying to piece it together right now.”

Lightsey signed with Georgia on National Signing Day after leading Fitzgerald to a state championship as a senior. He is the No. 44 linebacker in the class of 2022 and the No. 37 recruit in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

Lightsey is the second high school football star to be shot in the last week. West Virginia junior quarterback commit Raheim Jeter was shot in a road rage incident last Friday. He is also expected to make a full recovery.

